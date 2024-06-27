Everyday Chemicals Seep Into Bloodstream Through Skin: Study

These chemicals have been linked to various health problems.

Scientists at the University of Birmingham have discovered that "forever chemicals" known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) can be absorbed through human skin. These chemicals, known for their non-stick and water-proof properties, have been linked to various health problems when ingested or inhaled.

The study, published in Environment International, used 3D human skin models to analyse how PFAS interacts with our bodies. Researchers found that out of 17 commonly used PFAS chemicals, 15 were absorbed within 36 hours. This raises concerns about the safety of everyday products like sunscreen, moisturisers, and cleansers, which often contain PFAS.

Lead author of the study, Dr Oddny Ragnarsdottir carried out the research while studying for her PhD at the University of Birmingham. She explained: "The ability of these chemicals to be absorbed through skin has previously been dismissed because the molecules are ionised. The electrical charge that gives them the ability to repel water and stains was thought to also make them incapable of crossing the skin membrane."

"Our research shows that this theory does not always hold true and that, in fact, uptake through the skin could be a significant source of exposure to these harmful chemicals."

The study also showed that PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), a banned chemical due to its carcinogenic effects, can still be absorbed through the skin. PFOA is a persistent pollutant found in tap water and has been replaced by shorter-chained PFAS chemicals in many products. Worryingly, the research suggests these newer chemicals might be absorbed even faster.

While more research is needed to understand the long-term health effects of PFAS absorbed through the skin, the study highlights a potential new route of exposure for these harmful chemicals. This raises concerns about the safety of everyday products and the need for stricter regulations on PFAS use.