Don't Miss Tonight's 'Blood Moon': How To Watch, Stream, And Capture Lunar Eclipse

A highly anticipated total lunar eclipse, commonly referred to as a "blood moon," will take place overnight on Thursday and Friday. This celestial event will offer sky-watchers, astronomers, and photographers an unforgettable experience, as the moon turns a reddish hue. The event will be visible to viewers in the Americas, parts of Europe and Africa, and across the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

The lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, with the Earth casting a shadow on the Moon. Instead of fully darkening the Moon, the Earth's shadow causes it to take on a reddish colour.

For those looking to witness the event, there is a specific time to watch for the total eclipse. The phenomenon will not be seen in North America again until 2029, making it a rare opportunity for stargazers. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of this celestial event and capture stunning images.

Blood Moon 2025: When And Where To Watch

The total lunar eclipse will be visible across the Americas, with all US states, Canada and Mexico having a clear view of the entire event, weather permitting. Although there are penumbral and partial phases to enjoy, here's the timeline for totality-that 65 minutes of a completely red moon:

In North America, the moon will start to look like a bite is being taken out of it from 1:09 am Eastern Time (0509 GMT), then the totality will be from 2:26 am to 3:31 am, according to NASA.

In France, the totality will be from 7:26 am to 8:31 am local time (0626-0731 GMT), according to the French Institute of Celestial Mechanics and Ephemeris Calculation.

However, only the most western parts of Europe, such as France's Brittany region, will get any chance to see the totality before the Moon sets.

People in New Zealand will have the opposite problem, with the eclipse only partially visible as the Moon rises.

In the United Kingdom, the weather forecast is poor, but Brown said he hoped to "snatch a peek at the Moon with clouds above the horizon".

(With inputs from AFP)