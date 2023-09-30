'This Is The Future': ChatGPT Can Now Interpret Images And...

Several users shared how they leveraged ChatGPT's vision feature.

OpenAI has introduced the new vision feature in its artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT that allows users to talk to the chatbot and ask questions. ChatGPT can now also interpret images and provide explanations and solve problems. Since the rollout, users have been making the most of the new feature with some generating codes using screenshots and others deciphering diagrams and signs.

According to OpenAI, the new voice and image capabilities in ChatGPT offer “a new, more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you're talking about”.

Several users shared on X (formerly Twitter) how they leveraged ChatGPT's vision feature.

One user detailed how he showed a screenshot of a SaaS (Software as a Service) dashboard to the chatbot and it wrote down the code for it. “This is the future,” he said.

I gave ChatGPT a screenshot of a SaaS dashboard and it wrote the code for it.



This is the future. pic.twitter.com/9xFgFdv4MM — Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) September 27, 2023

Another used the vision feature to understand complex parking signs and avoid parking tickets. The user clicked a picture of several roadside signs and asked, “It's Wednesday at 4 pm. Can I park at this spot right now? Tell me in 1 line”.

To this, ChatGPT replied, “Yes, you can park for up to 1 hour starting at 4 pm”.

I will never get a parking ticket again. pic.twitter.com/yl7ND2rJeQ — Peter Yang (@petergyang) September 27, 2023

ChatGPT also turned out to be successful in explaining the diagram of a human cell in detail “for a 9th grader”.

ChatGPT breaks down this diagram of a human cell for a 9th grader.



This is the future of education. pic.twitter.com/L0Za0ZB5rs — Mckay Wrigley (@mckaywrigley) September 28, 2023

This person gave an image to ChatGPT and asked the chatbot to describe it. With its vision feature, ChatGPT delivered an in-depth explanation of what the image portrayed.

This is absolutely wild. I am completely speechless. pic.twitter.com/wGTAx1hFgS — Pietro Schirano (@skirano) September 27, 2023

The feature also seems to have helped a person assign a name to an architectural style. This user first created a “never-before-seen” design using Midjourney and asked ChatGPT to suggest a name for it.

Using GPT-4 Vision to name never-before-seen architectural styles created with Midjourney.



It excels at identifying diverse elements and assigning names to these distinctive creations. ????️✨ pic.twitter.com/lLb4p8Etkf — Pietro Schirano (@skirano) September 27, 2023

The chatbot analyzed the design elements in the picture and gave a name along with the reason to chose it.