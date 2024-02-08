Bronze Age Treasure Contains Items Made With Iron From 'Beyond Planet Earth': Study

The treasure trove was discovered by archaeologists in 1963.

A Bronze Age treasure trove that was discovered in Spain more than 60 years ago contains some out-of-this-world metal, a new study, published in the journal Trabajos de Prehistoria, has revealed. The treasure trove, known as the Treasure of Villena, was discovered by archaeologists in 1963. It encompasses a total of 59 bottles, bowls and pieces of jewellery crafted from gold, silver, amber and iron.

Back then, researchers noticed some unusual details in some of these iron pieces. They noted that the gold-plated pommel of a sword hilt and an open bracelet were made up of "a dark leaden metal" which is "shiny in some areas, and covered with a ferrous-looking oxide that is mostly cracked," Live Science reported, citing local Spanish outlet El Pais.

However, it's taken till now for scientists to confirm that these two pieces "are the first objects found in the Iberian Peninsula that were made with material from beyond planet Earth". In the study, researchers revealed that the iron used in these two artefacts originated from a meteorite that fell to Earth around one million years ago.

According to Live Science, researchers tested the hollow sphere-shaped sword pieces and the C-shaped bracelet, which are believed to have been made between 1400 and 1200 BC. "The connection between gold and iron is important, as both elements have a great symbolic and social value," one of the study's senior authors, Ignacio Montero-Ruiz, told the outlet.

"In this case, [the items] were ... probably hidden treasure that could have belonged to a whole community and not to a single person. There were no kingdoms in the Iberian Peninsula at this historical period," Mr Montero-Ruiz added.

To conduct the research, the team used mass spectrometry to measure traces of iron-nickel alloy in the artefacts that were comparable to those found in meteoric iron. It remains unclear where exactly the treasure came from, however, researchers confirmed that these are both the first and oldest meteoritic iron objects found in the region. "These two pieces of iron had enormous value," the study author said.

"For this reason, they were considered worthy of becoming part of this spectacular ensemble with numerous delicate gold objects. Who manufactured them and where this material was obtained are still questions that remain to be answered," he added.