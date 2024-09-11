Astronomers Spot Imminent Collision Of Supermassive Black Holes In Nearby Galaxy: Report

The findings offer valuable insights into the final stages of black hole mergers.

Astronomers have been observing one of the most curious cosmic incidents: the possible collision between supermassive black holes in the nearby galaxy MCG-03-34-64, approximately 800 million light-years away, according to Universe Today. Using the Hubble Space Telescope, three bright optical 'hot spots' were identified in this galaxy. Following this observation with Chandra X-ray Observatory and radio data, scientists have established that two of these hot spots would be more likely caused by a pair of closely spaced supermassive black holes.

The discovery provides a rare snapshot of galaxy collisions in the modern universe. The two black holes are expected to meet their demise in about one hundred million years, sending gravitational waves rippling through space and triggering vigorous galactic activity, including bursts of star formation.

According to the news portal, understanding the merger of close-together AGNs such as the ones seen in MCG-03-34-64 offers a unique window into the final stages of what astronomers call "SMBH binary coalescence." Such events are and will continue to be a major way to measure the effects of these mergers. They'll offer a rich field of study using observatories sensitive to light across the spectrum, as well as future gravitational wave detectors.

This result is of much use to provide insight into the very last stages of mergers of black holes and glimpses into future gravitational wave detectors, such as LISA. The study helps clarify several concepts about galaxy evolution and those that involve supermassive black holes.