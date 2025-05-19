As Satellite Numbers Soar, Experts Warn Earth's Space May Soon Hit Its Limit

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. As of May 2025, over 11,700 active satellites are orbiting the planet Experts predict that the number of active satellites could climb to 100,000 Experts argue for slowing down satellite launches

Ever wondered how many satellites are circling Earth right now? As of May 2025, over 11,700 active satellites are orbiting the planet, and the number is rising at a record pace.

The dramatic surge is driven largely by private space firms like SpaceX, whose Starlink constellation alone accounts for over 7,400 satellites, or 60% of all active ones. In 2024, a rocket was launched every 34 hours on average, adding more than 2,800 new satellites to orbit in just one year, Live Science reported.

According to astronomers and researchers, this satellite boom is just getting started. Experts predict that the number of active satellites could climb to 100,000 before stabilising, raising serious concerns about space traffic, debris, pollution, and interference with astronomy.

What's Causing the Satellite Surge?

The rise of commercial 'mega constellations', massive networks of satellites designed to provide global internet and communication services, is a key factor. Besides SpaceX's Starlink, other players like Amazon (Project Kuiper), OneWeb, and Chinese companies are aggressively expanding their presence in space.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell of Harvard & Smithsonian estimates the total number of satellites, including inactive or decommissioned ones, is close to 14,900.

What's the Limit?

Scientists refer to the "carrying capacity" of low-Earth orbit (LEO) - the maximum number of satellites that can safely coexist without a high risk of collisions. Experts believe that the limit is around 100,000 active satellites. At current launch rates, this could be reached before 2050.

Why It Matters

While satellites bring clear benefits like global connectivity and disaster monitoring, the surge raises multiple red flags:

Space junk: Old satellites and rocket parts can crash into each other, creating debris that endangers missions and astronauts.

Kessler Syndrome: A domino effect of collisions that could make certain orbits unusable.

Light pollution: Bright satellites interfere with telescopes and stargazing, leaving streaks in astronomical images.

Radio interference: Signals from satellites, especially Starlink, are disrupting sensitive radio astronomy.

Atmospheric pollution: Rockets emit greenhouse gases; reentering satellites release metals that might disrupt Earth's magnetic field.

What Experts Are Saying

"It causes a space traffic management problem, interferes with astronomy, and creates atmospheric pollution," Canadian astronomer Aaron Boley told Live Science. He and other scientists argue for slowing down satellite launches until international space regulations catch up.

While these networks help bridge the digital divide, especially in remote regions, experts are calling for caution and global cooperation to ensure that the benefits of satellite technology don't come at too high a cost for both space and Earth.