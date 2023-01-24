A Gigantic Black Spot On Sun Triggers Concern Among Astronomers

The sunspot poses no danger but it can explode.

A huge sunspot, almost five times the diameter of Earth, has appeared on the Sun which has worried the scientist. The spot is so big that it can be seen while the sun is shining. However, don't look at the sun without a pair of eclipse glasses as harmful rays can permanently damage your eyesight.

According to a report by NASA, sunspots are the area that appears on the surface of the sun. NASA says, "The Sun's gases are constantly moving, which tangles, stretches, and twists the magnetic fields. This motion creates a lot of activity on the Sun's surface, called solar activity."

According to a report by Mashable, the sunspot poses no danger but it can explode.

The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory also captured the sunspot AR3190.

Pictures of the sun with gigantic black spot is going viral on the internet. It was posted by Girl In Space on Twitter. The caption of the picture reads, "One of the biggest sunspots in years (AR3190) (4 times wider than Earth) is crossing the solar disk--and you can see it with the naked eye. Be sure to use safe solar glasses to protect your eyes."

She added, "It's about to explode. #AR3190 has an unstable 'beta-gamma-delta' magnetic field that harbours energy for X-class solar flares. Any eruptions will be geoeffective because the sunspot is almost directly facing Earth."

The sunspots are dark because they are cooler than other parts of the sun's surface. And when it explodes it can be accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME).