Pune Couple Stops To Eat Vada Pav, Thief Steals Jewellery Worth 5 Lakhs

The robbery was caught on a CCTV

An elderly couple has lost jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh in a broad daylight robbery in Pune. The incident -- caught on a nearby CCTV -- took place when the couple stopped to eat vada pav at a shop while returning from the bank on a two-wheeler on Thursday afternoon.

The video shows the couple stopping at a food joint and parking the scooter on the roadside. While the man enters the shop to buy the fast food dish, the woman waits near the scooter.

Seconds later, a man on a bike -- with a face mask -- stops near the scooter and points to the woman that something has fallen on the road.

All this while, another man in a white shirt can be seen recceeing the scooter.

As soon as the elderly woman bends down to pick up the item, the man in the white shirt grabs the jewellery kept in a bag on the scooter and flees. The woman, visibly confused, is then seen running after the man and screaming for help.

According to reports, the bag also had bank documents and their mobile phone.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.