Man Dives Into Swollen Waterfall In Pune, Swept Away By Gushing Water

The man's body has been recovered.

Day after five people of a family were swept away in a swollen waterfall in Maharashtra's Lonavala, a similar tragedy ensued in Pune. A man was washed away by the gushing water in Pune's Tamhini Ghat. His body has been recovered.

The man, who was reportedly a trek leader, was out on a trek with 20 people, including his friends and family at the popular picnic spot. There, he decided to dive into the waterfall, confident that he could swim back. However, he was swept away by the strong currents of the waterfall.

The man's 10-year-old daughter was recording her father's adventurous feat that turned tragic. In the video, the man can be seen taking a dive into the waterfall swollen with gushing water. He then tries to swim back to the surface but struggles a bit, looking for something to hold on to. As he finally holds on to a rock at the edge of the waterfall, the rushing water sweeps him away downstream.

Yesterday, a video of a family swept away in a raging waterfall in Lonavala surfaced. Seven members of that family, including children, were stranded in the middle of the raging waterfall, clinging on to each other, before being carried away by the strong flow of the water. Only two of them managed to swim back. The rescue teams are still looking for the body of one of the children.