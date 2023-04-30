Video: Men Armed With Machetes Attack Staff At Maharashtra Shop

Koyta Gang: The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A group of six men carrying koytas or machetes attacked the staff of a medical shop in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, the police said.

The gang enters the medical shop carrying machetes and attack a staff member, the video shows.

They are seen vandalising the shop and threatening the other staff member at the counter when he tries to intervene.

The gang members also vandalised some vehicles in Kamgar Nagar area before attacking the medical shop.

Earlier, similar attacks involving the gang were reported in Pune too.

Incidents involving what the locals call 'koyta gang' terrorising the public by brandishing machetes in some districts of Maharastra are on the rise despite the recent uproar in the state assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had in January instructed the police to take strict action against koyta gang members for unleashing terror in the state.