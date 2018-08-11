2 Arrested For Exploding Crude Bomb Outside Alleged Lover's House In Pune

The accused claimed to be in a relationship with the girl earlier, says police.

A 20-year-old man, along with his friend, was arrested for allegedly exploding a crude bomb outside the house of a teenage girl with whom the accused claimed to be in a relationship earlier, police said today.

The incident happened in the early hours of August 8 in Dhayari area of Sinhgad in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official informed.

The crude bomb, made by packing gunpowder and ball bearings with a sealant in a small box, shattered the windowpanes of nearby houses and spread panic in the area, police said.

A Sinhgad police station official identified the accused as Kishor Modak and his friend Akshay Somwanshi, 24.

"Modak and Somwanshi were arrested yesterday after police checked the CCTV footage of the area. Modak has claimed that he was miffed that the girl had called off their relationship," the official said.

"He has told us that the two procured gunpowder, used in making firecrackers, and assembled a crude bomb using multi-purpose sealant and ball bearings," the official said.

The two have been charged under section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.