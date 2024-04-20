Meet Asma Khan, Indian-Born London Hotel Owner In TIME's Influential List

Asma Khan has garnered widespread recognition for her delicious food

Time Magazine's 2024 list of the world's 100 most influential people has been revealed and it includes Indians and people of Indian origin. Among them is the renowned Indian-born British chef Asma Khan, known for her restaurant Darjeeling Express in London's Soho district.

Specialising in Bengali and Indian Rajput cuisine, Ms Khan has garnered widespread recognition for her delicious food and innovative approach to cooking.

Who is Asma Khan?