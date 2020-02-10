Delhi's Richest Candidate Is AAP's Dharampal Lakra. This Is His Net Worth

AAP's Dharampal Lakra is contesting Delhi Elections 2020 from Mundka constituency.

Dharampal Lakra of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the richest candidate in Delhi. He has declared wealth of close to Rs 300 crore.

A businessman from Mundka near the outskirts of Delhi, Dharampal Lakra's family reportedly owns vast tracts of agricultural land in the largely rural area.

According to the details he has furnished in his election affidavit, his movable assets amount to over Rs 3.24 crore and his immovable assets are worth Rs 243 crore.



He is more than three times richer than the next wealthiest candidate, Pramila Tokas, another AAP candidate.

Lakra, who quit the Congress to join AAP in 2014, is fighting an election for the first time. He was among the new faces fielded by AAP in this election. He replaces the party's MLA Sukhbir Singh Dalal.

In 2015, Lakra was left out but this time, AAP has gambled on him, risking a candidate who did well in the previous election.

He has been a member of the Food Corporation of India and a former local office-bearer of the Congress.

He was born and raised in Mundka village and describes himself as an agriculturist.

The constituency has a large number of villages and unauthorized colonies. Jats constitute a sizeable chunk of voters.