Alba Baptista: 5 Points On Portuguese Actor And Chris Evans' Wife

Ms Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 10, 1997. According to Elle, she has starred in a number of Portuguese films and shows, including 'A Impostora', 'Filha da Lei', 'A Criacao', and 'Jogo Duplo'.

Ms Baptista's father Luis is an engineer, while her mother Elsa is a professional translator, People Magazine said. The outlet also said that Mr Evans and Ms Baptista started dating in 2021.

She is also involved in charity work. Ms Baptists worked at an orphanage in Cambodia in 2018. She is fluent in five languages - Spanish, French, German, English, and her native Portuguese - according to Elle.

Alba Baptista is known for her role in 'Mrs Harris Goes to Paris' and has won awards, like European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and an award for Best Actress at the Festival Iberico de Cine for her role in the short film 'Miami', Page Six said in a report.