5 Points About Anupriya Patel, A Probable Minister Of Modi 3.0

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in 1981, Ms Patel has served as Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry since 2021.

Ms Patel has been representing UP's Mirzapur since 2014. She has also held the post of Apan Dal (Soneylal) party president since 2016.

From 2016 to 2019, the 43-year-old served as the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

A psychology graduate from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College and also an MBA, Ms Patel made her political debut after winning the 2012 UP election. She is the daughter of Soney Lal Patel, one of the founders of Apna Dal (Soneylal) party.