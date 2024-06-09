5 Points About Anupriya Patel, A Probable Minister Of Modi 3.0

New Delhi:
Anupriya Patel has been representing UP's Mirzapur since 2014
Anupriya Patel, president of the Apna Dal (Soneylal), is likely to get a cabinet berth in Modi government 3.0. Narendra Modi will be taking the Prime Minister's oath for a third consecutive term today. Initially, some 30 ministers will be sworn in.
Here are 5 points on Anupriya Patel
Born in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in 1981, Ms Patel has served as Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry since 2021.
Ms Patel has been representing UP's Mirzapur since 2014. She has also held the post of Apan Dal (Soneylal) party president since 2016.
From 2016 to 2019, the 43-year-old served as the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.
A psychology graduate from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College and also an MBA, Ms Patel made her political debut after winning the 2012 UP election. She is the daughter of Soney Lal Patel, one of the founders of Apna Dal (Soneylal) party.
In 2015, Ms Patel's mother Krishna Patel, the then chief of Apna Dal, suspended her for six years for "anti-party activities" and stripped her of all posts. Then next year in 2016, Ms Patel became the youngest member among the 19 new ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. It is worth noting that back then Krishna Patel threatened to cut ties with the BJP if her daughter was made a minister.