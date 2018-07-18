Man Kills Parents Over Pension Money In Patna

The incident took place in Bechu Tola under Neura police station near Patna.

A man allegedly shot dead his parents over a dispute on pension money in Patna district on Wednesday.

Accused Awadhesh Yadav was reportedly angry with his father who refused to give him more money from the amount that he had received post-retirement from the Railways, police officer Ranjit Kumar said.

The police said Munrika Yadav had given Rs 8 lakh each to his two sons, including Awadhesh and kept Rs 6 lakh with him for personal expenses. "Munrika had received Rs 22 lakh after he retired from the Railways recently. Awadhesh was demanding more money from him, but he refused," the police said.

Munrika''s elder son Ramesh has filed a case against Awadesh, for killing their father and mother. Awadhesh is absconding, the police said.