Partner Content

Introduction

Without a doubt, cars have become essential to our lives since they offer convenience and mobility. People buy cars for different purposes; however, one vital factor that ties all car owners together is the requirement for auto insurance. This type of coverage, available through traditional channels and as easy-to-buy car insurance online, provides monetary security against losses or damages to the car caused by accidents, natural disasters, or man-made disasters.

Having car insurance is crucial irrespective of the fuel type, the model of the vehicle, or the reason for purchase. This can be basic third party car insurance or comprehensive coverage. Moreover, car insurance caters to different coverage scopes and can be categorised based on vehicle usage: private and commercial car insurance.

What is Private Car Insurance?

Private car insurance is a form of insurance designed to protect personal vehicles. It is an insurance policy for cars that are not used for business or commercial activities, including transporting people or products from one place to another.

A private car insurance policy covers third party liability and any damage or loss to the vehicle caused by robbery, fire, natural calamities, vandalism, and accidents. The owner-driver of the car is also covered for personal injuries. You can easily purchase car insurance online, which offers customised coverage, allows you to compare quotes of different insurers, avail discounts, etc.

There are several exclusions to be aware of, even though comprehensive private car insurance provides complete coverage for private vehicles. Among these exclusions are:

Vehicles used for business or commercial purposes are usually not covered

Passengers inside the car are not covered. The primary objective is to safeguard the person driving and the car.

Usually, it protects the driver-owner. But you need to make sure you have extra coverage for personal drivers if you let other people drive your car regularly.

What is Commercial Car Insurance?

Car insurance that covers vehicles used for business purposes is known as commercial auto insurance. It is intended to protect commercial vehicles whose breakdown or damage could harm the owner's business. Cabs or taxis that transport people from one place to another for payment are covered by this type of auto insurance.

A commercial car insurance policy is similar to private car insurance in that it covers own damage and third party liability resulting from causing accidental death/injuries to third parties or damage to their property. In addition, it offers the owner personal injury insurance. This comprehensive coverage, including own damage and third party car insurance benefits, offers strong protection for commercial vehicle owners.

Although businesses that use commercial cars can benefit from substantial coverage from commercial vehicle insurance, there are certain exclusions to be mindful of.

Coverage for the car's private use

Damages that occur naturally over time as a result of regular wear and tear

Mechanical or electrical breakdowns of the commercial vehicle

Losses or damages due to catastrophic occurrences, such as nuclear attacks, radiation incidents, or war-related damages.

Any damages that arise from using the insured car beyond its permitted usage or limits could not be covered.

Limits coverage to the designated driver specified in the policy alone. Damages caused by someone other than the designated driver while driving the insured vehicle might not be reimbursed.

Difference between Private and Commercial Car Insurance

Although both types of car insurance provide the vehicle with financial security, their coverage options differ because of the differences in the risks involved. The table below shows the difference between commercial vehicle insurance and personal vehicle insurance:

Particulars Private Car Insurance Commercial Car Insurance Premium Rates Based on the cubic capacity, premium rates are determined. Compared to commercial car insurance coverage, rates are lower. The age of the vehicle, the risks involved, and the cubic capacity all affect the premium rate. Typically, it is more expensive than a private car insurance policy. Who is Covered? Offers accident cover to the car owner in case of a fatal accident. Typically covers hired drivers and passengers. The policy shields the policyholder's company against liability resulting from a serious accident. Documents Required to Make a Claim A copy of the original repair bill, the registration certificate, the driver's licence, the insurance policy, cash receipts (in the event of reimbursements), and the taxation book. FIR, policy document, vehicle permit, driving licence, load challan, fitness certificate, registration certificate, taxation book, permit, copy of the FIR, and trip sheet. Legal Mandate Vehicle owners must get third-party car insurance coverage in addition to their motor insurance policy. Owners are required to have third-party liability insurance, legal liability insurance for employed drivers, and personal accident insurance for passengers. The Risk Involved Private vehicles pose less of a risk. Therefore, the premium is also low. Commercial vehicles are more prone to accidents and are subject to higher risks. As a result, the premium is considerably higher.

Should I Purchase a Commercial or Private Auto Insurance Policy?

An individual should purchase a personal auto insurance policy if they only use their vehicle for commuting, getting around town, or travelling to and from work. If the policyholder regularly uses the vehicle for any of the following purposes, he must obtain a commercial insurance policy:

Drive clients or employees

Transport equipment or supplies

Charge a price to those who want to ride in the car

Charge passengers a fee to use the vehicle to transport items

When compared to private car insurance, the liability limits on a commercial policy are generally higher. It provides financial protection against lawsuits that the injured party may file against the company or its employees for the accident.

Comparing Policies for Car Insurance

Before purchasing commercial or personal car insurance online, it is important to compare the features, costs, and benefits. Since there are so many different types of vehicle insurance on the market, it takes time and effort for an individual to determine which coverage best suits their needs. With thorough research, you can make an informed decision regarding the purchase of car insurance.

Conclusion

The primary difference between commercial and private car insurance is that the former is intended for commercial vehicles, whereas the latter is for personal vehicles.

Purchasing car insurance is a wise move if you own a vehicle for business or personal use, as it will shield you from any potential risks. Therefore, when buying car insurance online, make sure you compare different policies and choose the best insurance plan that aligns with your requirements and budget.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

