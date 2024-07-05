Partner Content

Coffee Table Book launch (L-R Jackie Shroff, Dr Sinha, Nitin Thakker)

UPES, a Dehradun-based multidisciplinary university, recently hosted a conference addressing the future of the legal industry led by technological advancements. The event brought together leading experts, practitioners, educators, and students to delve into the impact of technology, discuss the current legal landscape, and explore how future lawyers can navigate this transformative era. Watch the video

The conference, themed 'Adapt or Perish,' sparked engaging discussions on the future of legal education. Organised in World Cafe format, the conference facilitated dynamic, round-table discussions, allowing participants to share insights and perspectives in an open and interactive environment. The discussions mainly centred around six major themes: globalising legal education for a dynamic world, fostering a collaborative ecosystem for innovation in legal education, reconciling the gap between the legal industry and academia in the digital era, addressing ethical issues of using AI in legal education, next-generation lawyers adapting to technology, and reimagining legal education for the digital age.

Keynote speaker Senior Advocate Nitin Thakker addressing the audience.

Keynote Speaker, Senior Advocate Nitin Thakker, President of the Bombay Bar Association, set the tone for the event with an insightful address. He highlighted the indispensable role of technology in modern legal practice, stating, "Embracing new-age legal tech solutions demands a significant shift in mindset. We must view technology not merely as a tool but as an integral part of their education and practice. The future of legal education hinges on our ability to adapt to technology and the readiness of law schools to be dynamic with their curricula. I must congratulate and commend UPES for pioneering this initiative."

Dr. Abhishek Sinha, Dean of UPES School of Law, said, "In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, it's imperative for all of us, especially future lawyers, to integrate tools like AI into our workflows. While legal education remains heavily theoretical, the aspiration is to shift towards a more practical approach. Despite the buzz around AI, only 22% of organisations globally have implemented it in their workflows, leaving a vast potential untapped. The legal sector must embrace these innovations to revolutionise our field in the coming years."

Panel discussion at the conference.

The conference also featured a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Dr. Sinha. The panel, comprising key industry leaders and academicians, discussed crucial issues such as the globalisation of legal education, curriculum changes for future readiness, the gap between the legal industry and academia in the digital era, policies for AI and tech integration in legal education.

During the discussion, Naresh Pareek, Partner, Lex Consult highlighted, "While AI can serve as a valuable tool in legal education, it cannot replace the trust and relationship built with human professors. Students must engage with emerging technologies like AI to enhance their readiness for the future legal landscape. Understanding these technologies is crucial for their confidence and success, particularly as AI becomes integral in legal transactions and advisory services."

Another panellist, Vaibhav Ganjiwale, L&D Head, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, "We need to be innovative and inventive in using technology to make the learning process for aspiring lawyers more engaging and experiential."

The panel also emphasised the importance of fostering industry collaborations, developing robust skill sets, and adapting to our ever-evolving world to ensure future lawyers are well-equipped to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

At the event, UPES School of Law launched a coffee table book highlighting its major milestones and alumni achievements. The institution leads in emphasising outcome-based learning, adaptability, and collaboration, integrating cutting-edge technologies to prepare students for the future.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.