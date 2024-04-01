Partner Content

Presenting Tusshar Kapoor in a never seen 'Avatar' in the upcoming film 'DUNK'

"Tackling this challenging role in 'Dunk' has been a transformative experience for me. The team's vision and insight have truly urged me to explore uncharted territories as an actor. Trusting Prerna's unique ability to unearth the hidden depths of a character is contributing to bring out the best in all of us, as a unit." - Tusshar Kapoor.

With power in his pocket and the system in his boots… He owns the law of the land and is the judge, jury & executioner.

Presenting Tusshar Kapoor in a never seen 'Avatar'-A ruthless and powerful lawyer in the upcoming film 'DUNK'. https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5NeHeELxmP/?igsh=MTJwdnNoeHFmb3NmNQ==

Teaming up with producer Prerna Arora, Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for his role. The duo is passionately embracing the challenge of crafting a compelling and authentic portrayal of a lawyer facing formidable challenges. With meticulous attention to detail, they are building the character from the inside out, ensuring every aspect of the role is finely nuanced and captivating.

Notably, ‘Dunk' marks the OTT debut for both Kapoor and Agerwal as the excitement continues to build around ‘Dunk,' audiences can expect an enthralling cinematic experience that pushes boundaries and showcases the talent and versatility of the cast Tusshar Kapoor, Niddhi Agerwal, Shivin Narang, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Vinay Pathak the massy revenge drama is produced by Prerna Arora, UJS Studio and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.