Swishing Away Myths About Oral Care: Follow A Complete Oral Care Regime With Listerine

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 95% of adults in India suffer from cavities. Despite this alarming statistic, oral health remains a neglected aspect of personal care. Many people still believe that brushing alone is sufficient. Additionally, as per IDA, 6 out of 10 adults in India did not visit a dentist last year and 8 out of 10 children suffer from oral health issues.

Listerine aims to change this perception by educating consumers about the importance of a detailed oral care routine that includes brushing, flossing and using a mouthwash daily.

Dr. Ashita Bhatia, Associate Director and Head of Medical & Safety Sciences, Essential Health, Kenvue shares common myths and misconceptions about oral care and the importance of using a mouthwash in daily routines.

Myths vs Facts: Debunking Common Oral Care Misconceptions with Listerine

Myth1: You should rinse with water after using mouthwash.

Fact: Rinsing with water washes away active ingredients, so let them work. It is recommended to not eat or drink anything for about 30 mins to ensure efficacy of the mouthwash.

Myth2: You should dilute mouthwash with water before use.

Fact: Always rinse with undiluted mouthwash for maximum effectiveness.

Myth3: Using mouthwash daily helps reduce plaque and gum problems.

Fact: Mouthwash controls plaque buildup and supports gum health. Research shows that brushing alone isnt enough.

Myth4: Flossing is just as important as brushing.

Fact: Flossing helps removes plaque between teeth, preventing cavities and gum problems —follow it up with mouthwash to remove hidden germs!

Myth5: Mouthwash can replace brushing.

Fact: Mouthwash is a great addition but cannot replace brushing—use both for a complete oral care routine.

Myth6: Brushing harder cleans teeth better.

Fact: Brushing too hard wears down enamel—use a soft-bristle brush and follow up with mouthwash.

Myth7: Mouthwash is only for freshening breath.

Fact: It also removes bacteria, reduces plaque, strengthens enamel, and improves gum care .

Myth8: You just need to use a mouthwash a few seconds.

Fact: You should rinse with mouthwash for at least 30 seconds. This allows active ingredients to work effectively.

Myth9: Gum disease only affects older adults.

Fact: Gum disease can start at any age—brush and swish daily to keep it at bay!

Myth 10: As part of oral care, you only need to brush your teeth and not clean the tongue.

Fact: Brushing your tongue helps reduce bad breath. The tongue harbours bacteria—clean it daily to prevent odour.

By busting these myths, Listerine reinforces the importance of a holistic oral care routine—brushing, flossing, and swishing with mouthwash to maintain a healthier mouth.

The Listerine Labs event featured interactive scientific immersions, including demonstrations of what remains in the mouth even after brushing. It also showcased Listerine's pioneering innovations in oral care, aimed at removing 99.9% of germs, strengthening enamel, and reducing plaque. The event was attended by leading health influencers and included a panel discussion with members of the Indian Dental Association.

