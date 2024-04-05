Partner Content

Manesar 1st April 2024: Manesar witnessed a two-day extravaganza at the Heritage Village Resorts and Spa, hosting the esteemed Shakti Ageless and Healthy Living Conclave. Renowned personalities including Mr. Arjun Sharma (Chairman of Select Group), Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva (Nutritionist and Functional Medicine Practitioner), Dr. Harsh Mahajan (Founder & Chief Radiologist of Mahajan Imaging), Prof. (Dr.) Navin Dang (Director & Founder of Dr. Dang's Lab), and Mr. Amitabh Kant (Former CEO of NITI Aayog).

The event, held on February 22nd and 23rd, garnered widespread attention for its focus on promoting a healthy lifestyle. Mr. Shekhar V. Sawant, C.O.O. of Heritage Village Resorts, lauded the event's success and highlighted the impactful discussions and commitments made toward fostering wellness. Attendees and speakers alike praised the engaging sessions that inspired healthier living choices.

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, maintaining a balance is paramount for overall health. Mr. Sawant stressed the importance of initiatives like the Blue Zone diet in promoting holistic well-being. The conclave provided a platform for meaningful discussions and the dissemination of knowledge aimed at encouraging healthier lifestyle choices among participants.

"We are thrilled to witness the resounding success of the Shakti Ageless and Healthy Living Conclave," expressed Sawant. Beyond serving as a hub for knowledge exchange, the event instilled a sense of inspiration among attendees, fostering a supportive community dedicated to wellness. Sawant extended gratitude to the organizing team, sponsors, and partners for their invaluable contributions to the event's success.

Looking ahead, Mr. Sawant expressed confidence in the enduring impact of the connections forged during the conclave. Anticipation mounts for future editions of the event, with a renewed commitment to advancing health and wellness initiatives. The Shakti Ageless and Healthy Living Conclave stands as a beacon of hope, leaving a profound impact on attendees and promising continued dedication to promoting well-being.

In a world where the pursuit of wellness is increasingly paramount, the Shakti Ageless and Healthy Living Conclave emerge as a pivotal platform for dialogue and action. With its unwavering commitment to promoting holistic well-being, the event sets a precedent for future endeavors aimed at fostering healthier, happier communities.

For media inquiries and further information, please reach out to Chitwan K. Sandhu ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/chitwanmeet-cour-sandhu-784041aa ).

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.