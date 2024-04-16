Partner Content

In the heart of India, amidst the rugged terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, lies an inspirational story of a couple who have dedicated their lives to serving their nation. Inspired by tales of valor and sacrifice passed down through generations, Brigadier RS Jamwal (Retd.) & Mrs. Geeta Jamwal stand as symbols of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism.

Having served in the highest battlefield in the world, the Siachen glacier, to the troubled valley of Kashmir during peak insurgencies, Brigadier Raj Singh Jamwal and Mrs. Geeta Jamwal have endured every possible adversity, challenge, and danger that a family of armed forces could face. Whether it was braving bullets and bombs while patrolling the inhospitable streets of Nagaland and Mizoram to protect their country or raising their children with utmost pride and gratitude as a single parent while putting up a brave face amidst all uncertainties.

Much like every Army family, their dedication to the country knew no bounds. Their stories, whether on the battlefield leading his troops with unwavering determination or back in the base motivating and keeping morale of every family of her unit high, their journey is marked by countless instances of bravery and valor.

However, their journey didn't stop even after serving 39 years in the honorable service. After retirement, they were faced with a new calling - to inspire and guide the youth of India to follow in their footsteps to serve their nation.

At the age of 60, Brigadier Jamwal and Geeta Jamwal founded Lakshya Defence Academy in 2013, and today, it proudly holds the position of the #1 Defence Academy in Jammu and Kashmir. Starting an academy at 60, when most people are looking to invest in leisure activities, they decided to dive headfirst into entrepreneurship, burning midnight oil, designing the most effective curriculum, keeping the curriculum up to date with the latest examination techniques, delivering lectures, motivating students to work hard for their success, spreading awareness about Armed Forces, deciding to put all their retirement savings into an unknown territory, adapting to newer technology, market changes, risking work-life balance, hopping onto the trends of social media to attract youth, inspiring them every day - these two never take a break.

Through their tireless and relentless efforts, to date, they have guided 3,410 students towards selection in various Defence Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, and Police. Their selfless dedication to the nation continued long after their retirement, leaving a legacy that would endure for generations to come.

Given all the adversities and challenges they have faced, as they watch the next generation of soldiers march proudly into the future, they know that their legacy would live on, forever etched in the annals of Indian military history.

As for us, their unwavering commitment to nurturing the future leaders of our nation is commendable and inspiring. An example we all can learn from.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.