Partner Content

Women inmates learning tailoring and knitting skills at the Tihar Pearl Academy Fashion Laboratory.

Pearl Academy, India's leading institution for creative design, has always believed in the transformative power of education-not just for its students, but for society as a whole. Its commitment to social impact extends beyond the classroom, as evidenced by one of its most meaningful initiatives: the Tihar Pearl Academy Fashion Laboratory.

Launched in 2016, the Tihar Pearl Academy Fashion Laboratory is a state-of-the-art training facility equipped with specialised machinery that mirrors the resources available on campus. Located in Tihar Jail No. 6, this lab offers women inmates valuable skills in embroidery, sewing, pattern making, garment construction, and printing techniques. The facility was officially set up in 2017 to provide skill-based training to the inmates, aiming to empower and rehabilitate them through education and training. Dedicated faculty members from Pearl Academy deliver hands-on training that empowers these women to reintegrate into society with dignity and purpose.

Since the program's inception, over 300 women have been trained, with many earning an income while still incarcerated and others securing employment upon release. This initiative not only provides financial support, but also restores a sense of purpose, helping former inmates build brighter futures. The sense of purpose and impact shared by those involved has become a powerful driving force for Pearl Academy, motivating the institution to continue striving for equality and excellence in every aspect of the training it offers.

Highlighting Pearl Academy's collaborative approach that extends beyond training, providing ongoing projects and opportunities for former inmates, Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy said, "The opportunity to conduct these activities within Tihar Jail holds immense significance. It's a deeply moving experience. Witnessing the profound sense of purpose among the participants and hearing their heartfelt testimonials. It reinforces our unwavering commitment to continue providing opportunities for education and empowerment. The dedication and impact shared by those involved serve as a powerful driving force, motivating us to strive for equality and excellence in every aspect of the training we offer."

To further support the program, Pearl Academy has equipped the laboratory at Tihar Jail with a total of 30 units, including single lock-stitch machines, industrial ironing machines, knitwear machines, and a fusing machine. Additionally, the setup now includes a photographic machine for screen printing and a rotary machine, significantly boosting the lab's training capabilities.

Pearl Academy felicitates former inmates for completing courses in pattern making and garment construction.

Pearl Academy remains deeply committed to this cause, continuously supporting former inmates by providing employment opportunities and projects to keep them engaged and productive. Leveraging its extensive network, the institution fosters collaboration and inclusion, empowering individuals to reintegrate into society with dignity and purpose.

Pearl Academy's efforts go beyond traditional education, ensuring that its contributions to society are both profound and lasting. To witness the impact of this initiative firsthand, please watch the video here.

Embroidered and hand-painted bags crafted by the women inmates at Tihar Pearl Academy Fashion Laboratory.

