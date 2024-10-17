Partner Content

The EB5 Visa Program is an investment-based visa program offered by the US government.

The 19th edition of IREX will be held on 18th and 19th October 2024 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investment, residency and citizenship across the world. The conclave will bring together international real estate companies, residency and citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders from all over the world, under one roof. Many of the exhibitors are showcasing the EB5 visa program of the US government that offers fast-track green card.

The EB5 Visa Program is an investment-based visa program offered by the US government that offers a path to permanent residency of the U.S. to foreign investors who make significant investments to create at least 10 permanent jobs in the U.S. economy. This program was launched in 1990 that enables foreign investors to obtain a U.S. Green Card by investing in a business or real estate project that creates jobs for the U.S. economy and leads to growth in US economy. The EB5 Investment visa requires a minimum investment of USD 800,000 in an EB5 approved real estate project, fund or business in United States.

"The EB-5 Program is the fastest, easiest, and most sure path to the U.S. Green Card (and Citizenship if desired). As a leading Regional Center, EB5 United has helped 1,500+ investors and their dependents obtain 2,000+ US Green Cards. They have facilitated over $1 billion in EB-5 funding by consistently selecting Projects with safe investment structures backed by well-capitalized Developers. At the event, EB5 United will discuss their USCIS-approved Projects, Montana-based Yellowstone Club (YC) Phase II and Florida-based Lakefront Estates & Villas, as well as the benefits of investing in Projects with Priority Processing," says Brennan Sim, Global Sales, EB5 United.

The EB-5 investor visa program provides an opportunity for foreign nationals to earn a permanent visa (Green Card) to live and work in the United States providing a path towards US citizenship. Witnessing the growing traction to the US EB5 Investor Visa Program, India is now the second-largest market for EB5 in Asia. India has seen a dramatic increase in the number of investors applying for the EB5 Visa as an alternative to student visas and H-1B visas. According to the latest data, the number of EB5 Visa applications from India has surged from 750 applications in 2019 to 10,000+ applications in 2022.

Nicholas Mastroianni III, President, U.S. Immigration Fund has said, "We are excited to showcase our unique staggered investment strategy at IREX 2024, allowing investors to begin their EB-5 journey with just $200,000 upfront. With limited availability remaining, we will also be promoting our highly sought-after Summit, New Jersey project, a prime EB-5 opportunity. With only a few spots available, this is an exceptional chance to secure an opportunity to invest in this project. We look forward to connecting with potential investors in New Delhi and sharing the advantages of our projects and financing opportunities."

Leading regional centers such as U.S. Immigration Fund, CMB Regional Centers, EB5 United, EB5 Capital; Green Card Fund, First Pathway Partners are showcasing their EB5 projects and investment options at the upcoming edition of IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave 2024, New Delhi. The show will have participation from leading EB5 Law firms such as Donoso & Partners LLC to answer questions pertaining to the legalities of investing in EB5 for Indian Investors. An EB5 Experts panel discussion will also take place during the Conference on the first day of the show to educate the prospective investors about the program. This panel is sponsored by EB-5 Capital, the EB-5 Panel Partner of IREX 2024, New Delhi.

"Established in 2008, EB5 Capital has raised over $1 billion in EB-5 financing and have earned our mark under the top EB-5 investment issuers in the industry. We have helped over 2000+ investors and their families migrate to the United States. Headquartered in Washington DC, we have a team of over 50 people spread across the globe. We operate with the goal of returning our investors' money on time and with every attempt to minimize risk. Therefore, we offer small to medium-sized recession resistant projects. Find EB5 Capital's India market representatives at their booth in IREX New Delhi who are here to meet potential referral partners and EB-5 investors to discuss the current projects open for investment," says Brian Ostar, President, EB5 Capital, USA.

The lead sponsor of this show is Sobha Realty. The platinum sponsors of the show include U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; CMB Regional Centers, USA; EB5 United, USA; GREEN Properties, Greece. Other participants include Citizen Lane, Malta, Germany, Austria; MIRA Developments, Dubai; AYS Developers, Dubai; Vestian MEA, Dubai; KL Metro, Malaysia; Home Abroad Inc, USA; Swallow Immigration, Canada; Gate Greece Properties, Greece; Green Card Fund, USA EB5; Invest Citizenship; Portugal; MIBS Group, Greece; Golden Visa Greece & Magna Real Estate and many others.

According to Matt Hogan, Vice President of Project Development, CMB Regional Centers, "CMB Regional Centers, a pioneer in the EB-5 industry since 1997, has consistently set the standard for excellence over the past 27 years. With a proven track record, CMB has helped over 6,000 investors from 103 countries, including India, realize their American dream through carefully structured EB-5 investment opportunities. We are excited to introduce our latest offering, CMB Group 89 - Hillwood City Creek BTS, located in Thornton, Colorado. This built-to-suit industrial and logistics facility, designed for a Fortune 500 tenant, represents a highly sought-after asset class for EB-5 investors in India. We look forward to discussing this EB-5 opportunity in greater detail at the upcoming IREX event in New Delhi."

The conclave's focus is on international real estate and immigration by investment and will have participants from over 15 countries viz. UAE, Qatar, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Austria, Germany, Malaysia, Malta, Hungary, Spain, Caribbean and EB5 companies from USA that offer real estate investment or residency/citizenship by investment options.

IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi. This Conclave is a unique B2C show with a track record of eighteen successful shows since 2015.

