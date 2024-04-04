Partner Content

Antonio Maurizio Grioli, Aditi Srivastava and Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI with Pearl Academy students.

Pearl Academy, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), unveiled an innovative iteration of its renowned event, 'First Cut' at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, held on March 17, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This platform has been instrumental in showcasing the debut collections of final-year fashion design students, providing them with a transformative stage to introduce their creative endeavours to the global design community. Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), operating through its constituent academic facilities of Pearl Academy, has partnered with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Institute of National Importance, MoYAS, Government of India, for all its Bachelor's and Master's degrees at all Pearl Academy campuses, including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaipur.

Pearl Academy students steal the spotlight with their stunning showcase at Lakme Fashion Week, Mumbai

Showcased alongside some of India's leading designers, students from Pearl Academy campuses across the country displayed their fascinating collections, all inspired by the theme 'AI is Contagious'. The narrative unfolded across three acts, addressing the dual nature of AI.

The first act captured the anxieties and uncertainties surrounding AI's potential to displace traditional professions. It delved into the existential questions of automation, pondering its implications on employment and the essence of human existence.

Transitioning to a more optimistic tone, the second act celebrated AI's integration into the identity of Generation Z. In a testament to the rapid assimilation of technology, AI has seamlessly become an intrinsic aspect of the lives of today's youth. From personalised recommendations to intuitive interfaces, Gen Z embraces AI, making it a defining facet of their cultural ethos.

Contrasting the high-tech exploration of AI, the 2024 showcase underscored Generation Z's fervent commitment to sustainability. The show honoured the eco-conscious mindset prevalent among this demographic, emphasising their discerning approach towards consumption. By juxtaposing technology with sustainability, the event underscored the potential for symbiotic coexistence between innovation and environmental stewardship.

Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, emphasised the pervasive influence of AI across industries, including fashion, noting its potential as both a bane and a boon. "Through the theme of 'AI is Contagious', our students adeptly portrayed this dual nature, depicting AI's potential pitfalls such as job displacement and the erosion of traditional craftsmanship, while also showcasing its transformative power to enhance design innovation and personalise consumer experiences. Their collections and presentations artully traversed this complex relationship, highlighting the imperative for aspiring designers to skillfully navigate the intersection of technology, sustainability, and fashion, ultimately shaping a future where innovation harmonises with ethical values," she asserted.

"'First Cut' Show was divided into three parts: minimal, maximal, and balanced. The collections, designed by our fashion design students and curated by our fashion styling students, served as a reflection of today's society - a testament to the symbiotic relationship between AI and fashion. They heralded a future where creativity thrives in collaboration with technology", added Antonio Maurizio Grioli, the Dean of Pearl Academy.

FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi marvelled at the seamless execution by the budding designers, noting that their work appeared more akin to that of seasoned veterans rather than newcomers to the scene.

"Honestly, this didn't look like a 'first cut' to me. It was as if they had been doing this for years and years. They are not emerging but accomplished designers. Cheers to Pearl Academy for orchestrating such a brilliant event", Mr Sethi remarked.

A remarkable number of students from Pearl Academy took centerstage at the Lakme Fashion Week, Mumbai. More than 80 students showcased their talents from various Pearl Academy campuses spread across Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Jaipur.

31 years of Pearl Academy

Since its establishment in 1993, Pearl Academy has evolved into a globally renowned institution of higher learning, placing a strong focus on global exposure, entrepreneurship, technological expertise, and life skills. The institution has been a catalyst for success for its students, nurturing them into complete creative professionals through strategic partnerships with industry bodies, and international universities. This commitment is prominently reflected in its outstanding placement record, consistently exceeding 99% year-on-year.

The institution offers 35+ bachelor's and master's degree programs in Communication Design, Product Design, Fashion Design, Textile Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Styling, Fashion Business, and Interior Design besides a range of 11-month professional courses in Film, Gaming, and more through its state-of-the-art campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

