Partner Content

Introduction

A hair follicle drug test can detect the presence of THC (as well as its metabolites) after 5 to 7 days of cannabis consumption, and no sooner.

Therefore, while hair follicle testing offers safe detection up to 90 days after cannabis use, for any very recent use it is not the most suitable method.

Hair follicle drug testing is not the most appropriate method if one wants to detect recent drug and narcotic use, unlike a urine test (ensuring immediate results).

The reason the hair follicle test takes so long to give a result is that it assumes that the toxins - via the blood stream - have passed and become trapped in the hair follicles.

Slowly - and as the hair grows - drug residues are transferred from the hair follicles to the length of the hair and now become detectable in special drug tests.

Hair follicle drug testing is a relatively newer type of drug and narcotic testing available.

Screening is quick and allows detection of drug abuse such as marijuana, cocaine, opiates, barbiturates and many other popular drugs.

Although the official name of the specific test is "Hair Follicle Drug Test", however, the test is not done on the hair follicles, but on the hair itself.

This is also the main reason why this specific test cannot give clear results for very recent use of drugs and narcotics.

This particular test requires hair samples to detect the presence of metabolites.

Hair follicle drug test - What it is and how it works

To complete the drug test with a hair sample, the sample collected is required to be hair, and not follicles (as the name of the procedure would suggest).

The top of the hair gives more information (more THC metabolite content as the hair grows).

In fact, a hair follicle drug test can show a "pattern" of substance use for the individual (as the hair grows and carries "information" along its length).

The tester takes a sample of the person's hair by cutting a few hairs with a pair of scissors.

He will then examine the hairs with a special procedure.

If the person is bald, the tester can proceed to take the hair sample from the area of the head where there is thick hair.

However, even if the person is completely bald, the examination can still be performed without any problem with a hair sample from other areas of the body.

Toxin residues are trapped in both hair and body hair (in exactly the same way they are trapped in scalp hair).

A hair follicle drug test can screen for illegal drug use, as well as misuse of prescription drugs.

The sample is analysed by experts with a special procedure and shows drug and medication use for the last approximately 90 days prior to the test.

(Nevertheless, be careful. As mentioned above, the hair follicle test cannot show results for very recent use).

It is usually used to detect substances such as:

● MDMA (ecstasy)

● MDEA (eve)

● Marijuana

● Amphetamine

● Methamphetamine

● Cocaine

● PCP

● and various opioids (codeine, morphine, 6-acetylmorphine, heroin)

Hair follicle drug test - The procedure

The hair follicle drug test is a standard procedure to detect drugs and narcotics through hair (and not hair follicles as the name of the test "falsely" states).

This process can be carried out with 3 different methods:

● with laboratory or hospital tests

● with a sample from a special kit to be sent to a laboratory

● with tests by online order

Many employers require employees to undergo drug testing to verify they are free of drugs & other substances that could affect their performance and behavior.

Therefore, in hair follicle drug testing done in the workplace, the employer (usually) makes it mandatory to carry out the test under strict supervision (so that there is no falsification of the tests).

Styling products, hair dyes, perfumes or even washing do not affect the detection of metabolites and therefore neither the test result.

The specialist cuts a sample of 100 to 120 hairs from the crown area of the head (or from any area he can if the person is bald).

In case there is not enough hair on the crown of the head, the sample collector can collect the sample from another area of the head, or even from other parts of the body (if the person is completely bald).

The test works just as effectively even with hair from a different part of the body.

The collected hair sample is carefully placed in an aluminium foil and then in an envelope which is carefully sealed and sent to the laboratory for testing.

The results are completely accurate (except for the last days before the test when use cannot be detected).

Hair follicle drug test - What it measures

Hair follicle drug tests are designed to detect drugs or drug metabolites in a hair sample.

Although the test is known as a "follicle drug test", in reality the test is not done on the hair follicle but on its length.

A drug metabolite is a chemical produced in the body as a drug enters the body, breaks down and is eliminated.

Once a drug (or drug) enters the body, it enters the bloodstream and travels throughout the body.

As the drug enters the organism, it is broken down in the body and its metabolites enter the hair core through the hair follicle, sweat glands and oil glands on the scalp.

Drugs and their metabolites remain in the hair as it grows.

This is also why the drug test is applied to the length of the hair.

Some drug metabolites attach to the melanin in the hair, the part of the hair follicle that gives hair its color.

Hair follicle drug testing is quite popular (especially with employers) as it provides a much larger drug and narcotic detection window compared to other types of drug testing (such as urine testing).

However, drug use and abuse may not show up on the hair follicle drug test until 7 to 10 days after drug exposure (in contrast, the urine test has results for much more recent use).

Once the toxins enter the hair, they remain there for weeks, months, or even years (which makes a drug use pattern of the user detectable).

However, what is the actual window of detection of substances with a hair follicle drug test?

The length of time that drugs remain detectable in hair is known as the "detection window".

AS a result, the size of the detection window varies depending on the case.

There are several factors that can affect this.

The amount and frequency of drug use/abuse is one such factor.

Another important factor is the rate at which the drug is metabolized by the organism.

Some drugs continue to penetrate new hair for months after use.

The detection window can also be varied depending on the amount of hair sampled.

Usually, longer hair samples can be tested for substance use over a longer period of time, providing more information.

Hair follicle drug tests ensure results for the last 90 days or so.

A hair sample taken from another part of the body may have a detection window of up to 12 months (as the hair there grows more slowly compared to the hair on the head).

Hair follicle drug test : Test Name / Substance measured

Drugs that can be detected during hair follicle drug testing include:

● Screening for alcohol (ethanol) / Drug metabolites (EtG and FAEEs)

● Control of amphetamines / Amphetamines or their metabolites

● Barbiturate test / Barbiturates or their metabolites

● Control of benzodiazepines / Benzodiazepines or their metabolites

● Cocaine test / Cocaine or its metabolite (benzoylecgonine)

● Marijuana (THC) / Drug Metabolite (THCA) Test

● Control of nicotine and cotinine / The drug itself or metabolites of the drug (cotinine)

● Opioid control / The drugs themselves or their metabolites (6-monoacetylmorphine)

● Phencyclidine (PCP) test / The drug itself.

A hair follicle drug test can focus on the detection of a specific drug or even the more general detection of many substances.

A typical hair follicle drug panel seeks information on the use of 5 drugs or drug classes (these are: marijuana, amphetamines, cocaine, PCP, and opioids).

Hair follicle drug test - Results

The results of a hair follicle drug test can be either negative, or positive, or even unclear.

- Negative results

A negative result comes immediately (within 24 hours) from the preparation.

The laboratory in this case did not detect any presence of drug metabolites in the hair sample received.

Or even after a first positive ELISA result, the laboratory could not confirm the results with GC-MS.

- Positive results

In the case of a positive result, the sample will have to be re-tested, with the result that the test will take up to 72 hours.

The samples taken from hair of the head (or from other parts of the body if necessary) if they lead to a positive result for the ELISA test will then be submitted to a second test, namely GC-MS.

A positive result means that the laboratory has confirmed the presence of specific metabolites in the individual's hair sample.

- Unclear Results

Nevertheless, in addition to positive or negative results, there is also the possibility that the test will have unclear results.

This means that if the hair sample is for example contaminated the laboratory may declare the result to be inconclusive.

The same happens if something goes wrong during the process of examining the hair in the laboratory.

In these cases, a new sample of the person's hair may be needed for retesting by the laboratory.

Hair follicle drug test: Interpretation of Results

The results of the test (especially in case of NO substance use) are very fast.

Within about24 hours of the sample being taken, the lab can certify that NO toxic substances are used.

The name of the test applied is ELISA.

The negative answer to the test (essentially) certifies the NO use of substances in the last 90 days.

However, what happens if a toxic substance is detected?

In this case the test takes a little longer, about 72 hours to be exact.

This test is applied to all positive test results and is intended to reveal further information about abuse.

This test is called chromatography/mass spectrometry or GC/MS and - in addition to reconfirming the use of toxic substances - it provides additional information about the specific substance abuse.

In this substance detection technique, a gas chromatograph is used to efficiently separate different chemical compounds.

In some cases, it happens that the sample is rejected due to unsuitability.

In these cases, a repeat test is performed.

Drug test results are usually delivered to the employer who requested the test (via various confidential means such as phone calls, online interfaces, etc.).

Hair follicle drug tests - Why they are necessary

As already stated, an extremely common reason hair follicle drug tests are requested is for employers wishing to ensure that their employees are not abusing substances.

In addition, a person may be required to undergo drug testing for legal or medical purposes.

Some multinational companies require their potential employees to drug test as part of the application and hiring process.

Especially job applications for jobs involving a high risk of injury have drug testing as a basic requirement of the hiring process.

It is also extremely common for employers to randomly drug test (without warning) their employees (for the purpose of drug screening).

Another case where drug tests are requested in the workplace is in case of an occupational accident.

In the United States, workplace drug testing laws vary from state to state.

Some states allow employers to drug test their employees on a random basis, while some other states prohibit it.

In states that prohibit it, the employer must provide satisfactory evidence of why it wishes to test a particular employee for substance abuse.

Courts may require drug testing for people in child custody, adoption and domestic violence review proceedings.

Healthcare professionals are also often required to be screened for drug or alcohol abuse.

This examination is also a common procedure - finally - in drug rehabilitation programs.

Hair follicle drug testing can be used in addiction medicine to detect chronic drug use/abuse, as well as to detect periods of drug abstinence.

However, it is important to say and make it clear, that drug testing requires the written consent of the individual.

Hair Follicle Drug Test - Are there ways to pass the test?

Toxic drug and narcotic residues remain in the organism for a long time, and unfortunately are detectable (even long after use).

Therefore, the question is: How can I pass the hair follicle drug test without a problem?

(Especially if these tests involve my job, custody of a child, or even legal issues).

Cannabis metabolites, for example, remain in the hair for 90 days after use.

So how do I pass a drug test and get rid of air threads in 24 hours?

A remarkable way to remove toxins from the hair and pass a hair follicle drug test is the Macujo method.

The modern version of this method is called Macujo Aloe Rid Shampoo and has a 90% success rate.

Below, you see the items required for this cleaning process:

● Macujo Aloe Rid Shampoo

● Vinegar

● Clean and Clear Hair product

● Liquid Tide

● Arm n Hammer Baking Soda

Here are the steps for this cleaning process:

Step 1: Washing the hair

Use the powerful and effective Macujo Aloe Rid shampoo and wash your hair very well.

After washing, rinse very well and dry the hair using a soft clean towel.

Step 2: Clean and Clear - Cleaning the hair

In this second step, you apply the Clean and Clear hair cleaning product.

You spread it on your hair and scalp and leave it on for a full 30 minutes.

Step 3: Massage the hair and scalp

Before the massage, you mix water and Arm n Hammer baking soda.

With this mixture you massage the hair and also deeply into the scalp for 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 4: Use Tide liquid detergent

Use just a few drops of Tide liquid detergent for ease of washing and good scrubbing of hair.

Step 5: Rinse the hair

Wait for a few minutes and then rinse.

Caution.

People with heavy to extreme THC exposure will need to repeat the above process several times to get safe results in a possible test, maybe between 10 to 18 times.

Hair follicle test - Can I do it at home?

Yes. This option is now also available.

With special hair collection kits, you can easily "be self-examined" from your home.

You simply collect a satisfactory hair sample, place it in an envelope (which you carefully seal) and simply mail it to a laboratory for analysis.

Hair follicle drug test kits (which essentially test the hair for toxin residues) can be easily and uncomplicatedly done at home.

They are widely available for sale online and without a prescription.

Hair follicle drug test: A safe way to pass the test: Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid - What it is

Are you afraid of losing your job due to the surprise drug tests imposed on you at work?

Do you think that in the last few days you used "excessive" cannabis?

There is a way to get rid of the THC metabolites found in your hair, and it's very simple, easy and effective.

The product is called Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid and it is a shampoo with a strong chemical structure that effectively and quickly removes all residues of THC metabolites from the hair.

With Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid you don't have to worry about hair follicle drug tests anymore.

Nevertheless, Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid is not just a product to "pass the test".

It doesn't just remove toxins from your hair.

It is also a "rich" shampoo with powerful cleansing power that removes dirt, tones the scalp and stimulates hair growth.

Its effective power can be seen very easily from the list of its ingredients, but also from the endless positive reviews received daily from its users (from all over the world).

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo has a very high success rate in hair follicle drug tests.

It easily penetrates deep into the hair & follicle and removes EVERY trace of toxic chemicals.

Thus, no residues of metabolites are detected in the hair and it "beats" the hair follicle tests.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid - Ingredients

● Sodium metabisulfite

● Hydroxypropyl guar

● Sodium laureth sulfate

● MEA sulfosuccinate

● Di-Panthenol

● Aloe barbadensis leaves

● Propylene glycol

Ordinary shampoo cannot eliminate the toxins from the hair and follicles.

The metabolites remain and are detected in the tests.

On the contrary, the Old-Style-Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo has a specially designed formula, enhanced with a persistent and powerful cleanser that penetrates the inner layers of the hairs and "cleanses" them of any toxins.

15 washes for 15 minutes each, and you're "clean".

The total time you have to devote to washing - to be absolutely sure of the result - is three (3) hours.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid - PROS and CONS

PROS

● Reliable company with thousands of sales worldwide.

● Positive user reviews.

● Reliable hair follicle drug test results.

● Removes all toxic residues from the hair.

● Does not harm the scalp and hair with its formulation.

● Powerful formula stimulating hair growth.

● The product can be used together with other hair cleaning and care products.

● Suitable for men and women.

CONS

● Somewhat expensive (although very reliable and effective).

● A single bottle contains only about 150 ml of shampoo.

● Available for purchase only through its official website.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo - Instructions for Use

It should be stated that Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid is not a "typical" hair wash shampoo.

It doesn't just remove dirt and pollutants, but with special powerful cleansing substances it "enters" deep into the hair and "gets rid" of all harmful toxins.

It is easy to use, just like a standard shampoo: You wash, let the product work and rinse.

Nevertheless, let's see in more detail the "correct" use of Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid, so you can have "sure results".

You take some Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo in your handful and thoroughly massage your hair and scalp.

Make sure to massage well all over the hair and its entire length (as toxins are also stored in the length of the hair as it grows).

Thus, the hairs collected by the drug tester as a sample, will be absolutely "clean".

After applying the shampoo and massaging very well, it is extremely important to leave the product on for about 15 minutes and for its active cleansing elements to penetrate deep into the hair structure.

You can also continue massaging in between as you wait for the product to work.

Finally, you rinse the hair very well with warm water, so all the shampoo is removed.

Although the process mentioned above seems to be simple, there is also a difficulty.

The same procedure should be repeated (very meticulously and with all the waiting times for the product to work) for f15 times.

However, it is absolutely necessary to pass the hair follicle drug test.

The 15 washes should be done within a period of 2 to 10 days in order to get rid of all kinds of detectable toxins in the hair.

However, be careful. This process frees you from hair toxins for up to 6 hours.

The shampoo begins its action within 90 minutes.

Try the "Macujo Method"

The Macujo method includes the following:

● Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

● Ultra Clean Shampoo With Purifying Treatment

In any case, let's take a closer look at the process of the Macujo method...

● Stop using any medications before the procedure.

● Read and strictly follow the instructions for use given on the package of the Macujo method.

● It takes only 90 minutes from the completion of the procedure for its action to begin.

● Cleaning continues for 6 hours.

● The 2 products found in the package of the Macujo method and provided in the kit work perfectly synergistically.

● Use Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid daily before your hair follicle drug test to ensure results.

● Use Ultra Clean Shampoo on the day of the test (and 3 to 4 days before the day of the test daily).

● Take lots of baths.

● Massage very well all over the hair and scalp.

● Let the shampoo foam work for 15 minutes.

● Repeat the process 15 times before the hair follicle drug test.

● Emphasize the scalp by removing all oils.

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo and Macujo Method - Target group

Anyone who is about to undergo a hair follicle drug test can - by using Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo and the Macujo Method - be assured of a "spot-clear" test result.

We recommend especially for people who have consumed cannabis (or other drugs and narcotics) in the last 90 days to benefit from the powerful action of the special hair shampoo that removes all kinds of toxins.

This program will help you safely pass the drug test (it has a very high success rate).

The shampoo can be used alone or in combination with other products. With its application (according to the manufacturer's instructions) you get guaranteed & complete removal of toxic residues for at least 6 hours.

The shampoo is completely safe and very effective.

Hair follicle drug tests - Summary

Hair follicle drug testing is a fairly common employer-mandated test (increasingly common, especially in multinationals).

THC and its metabolites remain in the hair for 90 days after consuming the drug, making them detectable in potential controls.

With the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo and the Macujo method you can have safe results in a possible checkup, easy and simple.