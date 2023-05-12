Delta 8 THC Vs. Delta 9 THC - What Is The Difference?

People have always looked towards Hemp and cannabinoids as a source of meeting their intoxicating needs. While cannabinoids and Hemp have a traditional role in this field of intoxication, it is not the only role they play! They have some great benefits and additions that contribute to the overall well-being of consuming individuals.

However, they come in different variants that make it essential to discover the intricacies related to them. Here we will try to unveil the difference between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC.

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol is one of the most well-known psychoactive cannabinoids derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant, and Hemp and marijuana are two varieties derived from this unique component. While it is part of over 100 cannabinoids available from natural sources, its presence is comparatively less.

What is Delta 9 THC?

Delta 9 THC is another chemical component in various hemp and cannabis plants. Running along the lines of its predecessors, it can intoxicate an individual. However, Delta 9 THC is abundant in the various cannabis plants, as against Delta 8 THC, which is rarely available.

Discovering the Difference Between the Two

When it comes to being effective cannabinoids, both Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC belong to the same family. Talking about their differences, Delta 8 THC bears different effects on the human body than Delta 9 THC.

While Delta 9 THC is more psychoactive, Delta 8 THC ranks below, a safer option for consumers. Moreover, Delta 8 THC overpowers the effectiveness of Delta 9 THC by having medical benefits that can give an overall better life to any aspiring individual.

The double bond is a primary source of creating a line of difference between the two. For those unaware, a double bond includes a specific carbon atom in its chain, which has two bonds in different locations. While Delta 8 furnishes an 8th carbon atom with a double bond, Delta 9 THC goes by its name to project a double bond in its 9th carbon atom.

People might confuse themselves to find no such differences, but such chemical properties are all it takes. Such differences lead to major changes in cognitive functioning and associated physiological effects.

Marijuana users usually look for Delta 9 THC to achieve their designated feeling of intoxication. Once it stimulates the brain, it produces major psychoactive effects like relaxation, uncontrolled laughs, or constant blabbering. On the contrary, Delta 8 THC lacks any psychoactive effects and helps treat conditions like anxiety and excruciating pain.

Moreover, it does not take much effort to grow Delta 9 THC as compared to Delta 8 THC. The farmers must put extra effort into their production to get a minimal amount of Delta 8. Here, science opened a path to deriving Delta 8 THC more efficiently. The farmers can now rely on the processors available and execute their concentration from the hemp plants.

Now that you know the differences between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC, concluding that Delta 8 THC reigns supreme with its advantages and effectiveness becomes easier. Including Delta 8 THC products in your daily routine might give alluring benefits.

The Best Delta 8 THC Brands

Numerous Delta 8 THC products in the market are available for human consumption. However, while most claim to be effective with many advantages to flaunt, trusting any random brand or product might not be a good option. Choosing the best product will help you reap the benefits of its use without any side effects or hindrances.

Concerned about making a choice concerning reliable Delta 8 THC products?

After examining the expert reviews and authentic clinical trials, listing them out becomes easier. Three brands offer extraordinary Delta 8 THC products crafted from 100% authenticity.

#1. Exhale Wellness Delta 8

Exhale Wellness emerges on top when we talk about new players entering the market and making an impact. Though they are a relatively new brand compared to the industry leaders, establishing itself as a trusted one did not take much time.

The brand brings together all the local farmers in the United States to grow high-quality Hemp for manufacturing their range of Delta 8 products. Yes, you heard it right! Unlike most companies focusing on a single product range, Exhale Wellness offers premium Delta 8 THC through numerous product variants. Individuals can consume any of them at their convenience.

Strains Chosen to Manufacture the Delta 8 Products

Exhale Wellness uses multiple hemp strains to manufacture its diverse product range. Using such high-quality strains ensures the best results for your health and gives a dive into a possible heavenly lip-smacking feeling. Let us have a look at the strains available with them;

- Sour Diesel

- Gorilla Glue

- Mango

- OG Kush

- BlackBerry

- Blackberry Kush

- Pineapple Express

- Jack Herer

- Cactus Cooler

- Fruity Cereal

- Girl Scout Cookies

- Sour Tangie

- Purple Punch

Why Does it Get Recommended?

Exhale Wellness rose to popularity due to its high-potency products that contain authentic Delta 8 THC. Moreover, all the products make it to the market after getting valid test results from third-party labs that validate their authenticity and effectiveness. Provided you are looking for a Delta 8 THC product with lower potency, Exhale Wellness is not your option!

Product Variants Available at Exhale Wellness

The main source of attraction concerning Exhale Wellness is its range of Delta 8 THC products. Instead of sticking to gummies, they transcended numerous product lines that give consumers a choice. Thus, they make Delta 8 THC consumption easier. Let us take a look at their line of products;

- Delta 8 Gummies

- Delta 8 Carts

- Delta 8 Rolls

- Delta 8 Flower

- Delta 8 Capsules

- Delta 8 Cigarettes

- Delta 8 Concentrates

Though such product lines remain available, their Delta 8 gummies emerged as the most efficient ones, giving tough competition to stalwarts like Planet and Penguin.

Company's Policy

Exhale Wellness keeps its customer's needs and priorities above everything else. Keeping their customers satisfied is their main motto, and their policies validate the same. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, where customers can claim a complete refund within 30 days of purchase if they remain unsatisfied with its use. Moreover, the company offers free shipping, which helps save some crucial bucks!

#2. Penguin CBD Full Spectrum

Here comes one of the best brands serving authentic CBD for years together. Numerous customers derived exponential benefits in their overall life and well-being after consuming their products.

Penguin brings to you some unique gummies made from authentic CBD isolate that will make your taste buds reach heaven!

Every container comes with 30 gummies that provide a tangy tint of both sweet and sour. Each gummy contains 10mg of pure CBD.

Ingredients of Penguin CBD Full Spectrum gummies

The authentic ingredients of Penguin CBD's full spectrum speak volumes about the effectiveness it delivers to the consumer population. With such ingredients forming its soul, there can be no question about its presence at the top;

- Glucose Syrup

- Fumaric acid

- Gelatine

- Concentrated white grape juice

- Lactic acid

- Citric acid

- Glycerine

- Calcium lactate

- Aerial parts of Nano-emulsified anhydrous CBD oil

- Titanium dioxide to add the necessary color

- A beneficial anti-caking agent named Silicon dioxide.

- Red 40

- Yellow 5

- Blue 1

- Yellow 6

The Process Involved in its Making

Right from seed till the sale, Penguin believes in ensuring the best quality throughout. Their Oregon farms act as the source of the best Hemp. Moreover, they ensure no pesticides or chemical fertilizers are involved during manufacture.

Storage

The manufacturers of these unique gummies suggest storing the product in a cool and dry place, away from direct exposure to sunlight. Keeping it in a pantry or a cupboard can be a good option. Refrigeration is not necessary but can get considered an option. When the container remains unused, ensure that the lid remains tightly locked.

Return Policy

The return policy of Penguin CBD full spectrum gummies speaks volumes about the trust factor sustained by the company. If you remain unsatisfied with the product or feel its benefits are overrated, you can opt for a return within 30 days of purchase. The company promises a complete refund within that time frame.

All you need to do is to send the return request within 30 days of purchase on their official website, and they will send a prepaid shipping label without a doubt!

#3. Planet Delta 8 Gummies

Here comes another brand that claims and promises to provide the best quality Delta 8 product available in the market. The manufacturers claim to house the best industry professionals who undertake the mammoth responsibility of ensuring high-quality products at the end of the procedure. They monitor every detail, from gathering the ingredients until the finished product leaves the factory for delivery.

Planet provides its specialized Delta 8 THC gummies in a box of 30 each, where every gummy supplies a Delta 8 THC content between 15 to 20mg.

Ingredients of Planet Delta 8 Gummies

The ingredients of any product form the soul of its effectiveness. Provided any brand or company compromises the quality of ingredients, the product will fall into the pit of ineffectiveness. Such products often cause more harm than good.

However, when it comes to Planet Delta 8 Gummies, there are no compromises! The manufacturers ensure the best quality natural ingredients for making the gummies. Taking a glance at the ingredients will help reinstate your faith over any possible doubts you might have concerning the product;

- Corn syrup

- Citric acid

- Sugar.

- Natural flavors.

- Lactic acid

- Calcium lactate

- Gelatine

- Glycerine

- Fumaric acid

- Strawberries and fruits for flavor

- High-quality Delta 8 THC hemp

Process Involved in Its Making

The manufacturers at Planet follow the most efficient and natural procedures to craft these unique Delta 8 THC gummies. The gummies include Hemp grown naturally on farms across the United States. Not many pesticides or harmful chemicals get included in these bits of Hemp for faster growth. Thus, the best quality gets ensured without a doubt!

The professionals at Planet ensure they work closely with the farmers and manufacturing team to produce lip-smacking gummies. Such intricate coordination does not allow any compromise during its manufacture.

Storing the Gummies

Storing the gummies in a cool and dry place would be the best option for their sustenance. In addition, the manufacturers discourage its direct exposure to sunlight as it might affect the quality and durability of the product.

Storing the gummies in some refrigerators isn't necessary. However, the option stays open for those who prefer a cool burst of multiple flavors during consumption!

Shipping Policies

The company promises rapid shipping of its gummies to all the destined customers without much ado. On business days, every product gets shipped within one or two days after the customer receives the confirmation mail for their order.

FAQs

Is Delta 8 THC legal?

Yes, Delta 8 THC is legal for human consumption.

Are the products safe for consumption?

All the products mentioned above pass through third-party lab tests that authenticate their use for human benefit.

Will Delta 8 THC get you high?

No, Delta 8 THC has no intoxicating effects on the consumer.

Final Thoughts

With such trusted products in the market, your search becomes easier. Choose the brand that resonates with your needs and give yourself the health and relaxation needed. Moreover, such Delta 8 THC products have exhilarating benefits that cannot get ignored!

