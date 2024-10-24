Partner Content

India stands on the brink of becoming a global sporting force.

India is no longer seen as a one-sport nation dominated by cricket. Over the past decade, it has emerged as a diversified sporting powerhouse, gaining recognition across a wide range of sports on the global stage. This transformation reflects a shift in India's sporting culture, where achievements extend to disciplines like badminton, wrestling, boxing, hockey, shooting, kho-kho and athletics.

At the IAMGAME Conclave, this shift was discussed in depth during a panel focused on the role of government in sporting success. Behind every medal and podium finish lies a robust system of support that includes policy initiatives, funding, and infrastructure. These efforts, driven by government policies such as the National Sports Policy, the Khelo India Scheme, and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), have played a significant role in developing talent and promoting sports across all levels.

But how exactly have these policies enabled India's athletes, and what challenges arise in implementing these ambitious plans?

"Policies are there, but there is an issue of implementation. The future is not dark, it's bright. The current government has increased the [sports] budget from INR 900 Cr to more than INR 3400 Cr-revived youth games, school games, and college games, which were dead in India. So, a culture is now built, but how to take it in the right direction is now the issue. We need the right people in the right places to guide it in the right direction," expressed Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, member of the International Olympic Committee and president of the International Hockey Federation & Indian Olympic Association.

Taking the conversation forward, Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India and an Indian politician, emphasized, "You have to go beyond the obvious. This [current situation] is the cusp where we have to break off and take it to a different level. The critical difference between excellence and podium success is sports sciences and sports knowledge. We need to focus on two things: how do you create participation and institutionalize sports activity, and how do you produce champions-and sports sciences is what creates champions."

Notably, while government policies and increased investment have laid a strong foundation for India's transformation into a sporting powerhouse, the challenge now lies in effective implementation. As India stands on the brink of becoming a global sporting force, it must ensure that resources are directed efficiently and that scientific knowledge is integrated into athlete development.

