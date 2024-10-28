Partner Content

As India invests in sports, it inspires future generations.

Largely cricket-dominated, the Indian sporting landscape is now expanding to include both traditional and contemporary sports from across the world. A new wave of emerging sports is capturing the imagination of the Indian populace, favoring the odds of India having its courts and culture of sports transformed.

At the IAMGAME Conclave 2024, this pivotal shift was a key topic, with a panel exploring India's potential to embrace a diverse sporting ecosystem. The panel discussed how multiple sports as the likes of Pickle Ball, Padel, Kho-Kho, volleyball etc, while co-existing could also thrive, achieving new heights of excellence.

The discussion began with the concept of "Maati se lekar mat tak" (From soil to mat), a vision championed by Tenzing Niyogi, CEO of Ultimate Kho-Kho. Sharing his goal of bringing Kho-Kho to the masses, Tenzing recounted his own introduction to the sport. "Passion written all over it," he said, recalling a game he watched on the clay courts of Ichalkaranji, Nasik, where over fifty thousand spectators gathered under halogen lights.

From the clay court to the synthetic surface, Joy Bhattacharya expanded on the introduction of Volleyball as a league sport in India. "Every major federation wants to enter India with a sport beyond cricket," Joy remarked. Describing the league's growth, he credited the combined efforts of the local federation, state government, and the International Volleyball Federation.

The panel then explored newer sports gaining traction in India. Citing Indian athletes' natural advantages in skill-based sports, while Aditya Khanna highlighted Padel as a promising contender, Pranav Kohli- cofounder, Pickleball United forwarded Pickle Ball right next to it, not before informing on the 'easy to enter but difficult to master' nature of these sports. While still in early stages, these sports hold significant potential in India's sporting landscape. Aditya stressed the need for grassroots infrastructure, such as more coaches and courts, to elevate these sports beyond amateur levels.

After discussing a variety of sports, the panelists tackled a pressing question: How can other sports approach cricket's popularity in India? Tenzing emphasized the need to create heroes and keep the spectacle alive on air, while Joy pointed out the importance of support from broadcasters and institutions. Both agreed that community involvement and conducive factors are essential for any sport's growth.

Indeed, as India invests in sports, it inspires future generations, drives social change, and fosters a culture of sportsmanship. A creative stretch of imagination toward developing these sports can yield multifaceted benefits for India's youth, ultimately transforming the future of both existing and emerging sports in India.

