Partner Content

The bull wave is engulfing the market, fuelled by Bitcoin's rally, which is largely the result of massive inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs and the looming Bitcoin halving. Amid this bullish euphoria, ADA investors are expressing concerns over Cardano falling behind Bitcoin in performance. Meanwhile, BlockDAG makes a noteworthy debut into the crypto landscape by raising over $2.4M in just a few weeks of its presale. Although the project is only in the second batch of its presale, it has already made its way into analysts' top picks for the best crypto for 2024.

Bitcoin Eyes a Correction

Bitcoin experienced a remarkable 45% surge in February, surpassing $45,000, $50,000, $55,000, and $60,000 in just three weeks. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $65,165, up by 19% over the past seven days and 43% over the last month.

However, this momentum is likely to fade soon as BTC is currently overvalued because of the hype surrounding BTC ETFs, according to analyst Daniel Yan. He predicts a 15% market correction by the end of April

Analyzing ADA Crypto's Underperformance

Concerns have surfaced about ADA crypto potentially lagging in performance compared to Bitcoin during the last bull cycle. Addressing these worries, top crypto analyst Dan Gambardello drew parallels to Ethereum's historical performance, suggesting that Cardano is just one cycle behind Ethereum in its growth trajectory.

He highlighted that during the previous bull market in 2021, when Bitcoin approached its then all-time high of $17,000, Ethereum was trading at $500—a figure that might seem underwhelming compared to its price of $700 when Bitcoin first hit $17,000 in 2017. Hence, according to Gambardello, Cardano mirrors Ethereum's slower growth trajectory in the 2021 cycle.

BlockDAG - Where Speed Meets Security

Drawing inspiration from Kaspa, BlockDAG is setting its sights on becoming the fastest and most secure Layer 1 blockchain. While Kaspa has laid the groundwork for BlockDAG's architecture, BlockDAG represents an evolution from Kaspa's protocol by integrating the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) technology. The DAG technology allows for simultaneous block additions to the blockchain, removing bottlenecks and significantly improving scalability.

As a result, BlockDAG network operates with an unparalleled transaction confirmation speed of 10 blocks per second—with plans to increase to 100 blocks per second—all while maintaining high-grade security.

Currently priced at $0.0015 per BDAG, BlockDAG is in the second batch of its presale. The price is slated to increase with each subsequent batch, culminating at $0.05 by the final batch. This translates into an approximately 3233% ROI upon launch, positioning BlockDAG among the best cryptos to invest for 2024.

In response to the overwhelming early investor interest, BlockDAG has announced a $2 million mega giveaway shared by 50 lucky community members. To participate in the giveaway, follow BlockDAG's social media channels, submit your wallet address, increase your chances by completing all quests, and bring friends for extra entries!

In Summary

Bitcoin is still on an uptick, but a correction is looming ahead. Meanwhile, Cardano is mirroring Ethereum's 2021 growth trajectory. Among presale projects, BlockDAG (BDAG) currently dominates investors' attention as analysts tout it as the best crypto for 2024. As the price per BDAG is slated to increase with each subsequent batch, investors are urged to act quickly while the project is still early in its presale.

Disclaimer: The above sponsored content is non-editorial and has been sourced from a third party. NDTV does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for it in any manner whatsoever.