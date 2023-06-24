Adani Group Honours '83 Heroes, Launches Campaign For World Cup

Heroes of the 1983 World Cup were honoured at the event.

The Adani Group celebrated the inaugural edition of its Foundation Day on Saturday with a star-studded event honouring the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 World Cup. The event, dubbed "Adani Day," coincided with the 61st birthday of the group's founder, Gautam Adani.

The Adani Group launched a spirited campaign, "Jeetenge Hum" on the occasion. The day was marked by the presence of the legendary cricketers who brought home the 1983 Cricket World Cup, igniting a flame of hope and anticipation ahead of the forthcoming ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

The campaign aims to rally support for Team India and boost morale ahead of the 2023 World Cup, with the launch coinciding with the 40th anniversary of India's historic 1983 victory. "Cricket is a binding force in our country, invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance," said Gautam Adani, as he unveiled the campaign, encouraging cricket enthusiasts to share their support for the team with the hashtag #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram.

The gathering of cricket legends was marked by applause as the World Cup champions graced the event. The attendees included nearly all the members of the victorious 1983 team, with the exception of Ravi Shastri, who was in London at the time. Roger Binny, the current BCCI President, was also present at the celebration.

Kapil Dev, the captain of the victorious 1983 team, welcomed the opportunity to partner with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the World Cup. "This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983," he said, emphasising the importance of fostering a collective mindset focused on giving one's absolute best.

The event served as an opportunity for the cricket legends to relive their triumphant memories and share their experiences on the world stage. The 1983 World Cup victory has continued to captivate the nation's imagination even four decades later. The 2021 film, "83", starring Ranveer Singh, brought the team's glory to the silver screen and resonated strongly at the box office.

Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 team and the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), urged fans to unite and inspire the team to recreate history. "Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy," Mr Binny said.

As part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled soon, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe to share their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup, aiming to create a resounding display of support and amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory.

The Adani Group, founded by Gautam Adani in 1988, is a diversified conglomerate with interests in port management, electric power generation and transmission, renewable energy, mining, airport operations, natural gas, food processing, and infrastructure.

Gautam Adani, born on June 24, 1962, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, has been celebrated for his entrepreneurial spirit and vision that transformed a humble commodity trading business, established in 1988, into a global conglomerate with diverse interests.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)