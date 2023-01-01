Video: Big Fight At Noida New Year Party After Women Forced For Selfies

Two men have been arrested, while a search is on to trace other accused

A clash broke out between two groups when some men forced women for selfies at a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida during a new year party.

Officials said a group of men was trying to take selfies with two women at the new year bash in Gaur City First Avenue Society last night, which led to a heated argument between their husbands and the accused.

The accused then dragged and hit the two men, officials said, adding that some other residents and security guards were also injured when they intervened.

Two men have been arrested, while a search is on to trace the other accused, they said.

Ajit Kumar, a resident of the society, said the men were trying to forcibly take selfies with his wife and his friend's wife.

After they objected to this, the men hit him and his friend Ritesh. "Some other people were also injured when they intervened and tried to rescue us," Mr Kumar said.

Four people have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.