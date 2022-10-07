Watch: Swords, Guns At UP Dussehra Rally, Cops Say "Tradition"

The armed men are seen dancing to religious songs

A huge crowd carrying saffron flags and chanting "Jai Shri Ram" waved swords and guns during a Dussehra rally in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Videos of the rally in Siddharth Nagar district have gone viral and have sparked calls for action.

The police say the rally is part of tradition in these parts to celebrate Dussehra or Vijay Dashami, which marks the end of the 10-day-long festivities of Durga Puja.

The videos show participants of the rally flaunting swords and guns while loud music plays in the background.

The armed men dance to religious songs and chant "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. Some are spotted making videos and taking selfies.

Several people took to social media, demanding action against those seen with weapons.

Responding to one such tweet, police said, "it's a tradition to take out processions with weapons on Dussehra. A probe has been launched to investigate other allegations.