Drivers Injured After 2 Goods Trains Collide Head-On In UP

The cause of the collision will be ascertained after an inquiry (Representational)

Two goods trains collided with each other near the southern cabin of Sultanpur district on Thursday morning, Railway officials said.



The drivers of both the trains got injured and they have been sent to the district hospital for treatment, they said.

A total of 9 bogies of the trains that were empty overturned and many others jumped off the track after which train routes of Varanasi-Lucknow and Ayodhya-Prayagraj have been disrupted, the officials said.

The cause of the collision will be ascertained after an inquiry, they said.

The derailed bogies are being removed from the track with the help of JCB machine.