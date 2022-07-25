Tamil Nadu Class 12 Student Found Dead In Hostel, 2nd Case In 2 Weeks

Police said no suicide note has been recovered yet

A class 12 girl, student of Sacred Heart School in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, was found dead at her hostel today, officials have said.

Police said no suicide note has been recovered yet and investigation is underway.

"The student was found hanging, we can't say anything more," Cephas Kalyan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, told NDTV.

He said that the case has been transferred to the CB-CID wing of the state police.

Heavy security has been deployed at the school amid protests by her parents and relatives, officials said.

The student, Sarala, was from Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu. Security has also been deployed in her village to prevent any law and order situation.

This is second such incident in two weeks where a class 12 student was found dead at the school in Tamil Nadu.

On July 13, a class 12 student of a school in Kallakurichi district, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her hostel leading to violent protests that left several people, including senior police officers, injured. The protesters had also set at least 15 buses on fire.

Five people including her school principal and two teachers were arrested after police found a note in which she had blamed two teachers for "humiliating her for her academic performance".

The Madras High Court on Friday ordered a team of doctors to analyse the two autopsy reports of the girl and submit the report within a month.

The high court also said that deaths in educational institutions must be investigated by the state probe body, CB-CID, in the future.

Earlier, the high court had ordered a second autopsy of the girl after her parents contended before the court that the cause of death seemed suspicious.