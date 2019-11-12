3 Men On Bike Shoot At Passengers In Car In Bihar To Loot Gold; 1 Dead

The 3 men on bike blocked the car's way and indiscriminately fired at the passengers.

Three men on bike shot one person dead and seriously injured two others before running away with gold in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, police said.

Jewellers Prince Kumar and Santosh Kumar were injured in the incident whereas their car driver, 25-year-old Deepak Mahto, was killed, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Sinha said, adding that the businessmen have been hospitalised.

Per initial estimates, around one kilogram of gold ornaments were looted, he said.

The incident took place near Thakurichak under Garhhara police station limits when the two jewellers were coming to Begusarai in a car after alighting from a train at Barauni railway station, Mr Sinha said.

The three men on bike blocked the car's way and indiscriminately fired at the passengers inside, killing the driver on the spot and injuring the businessmen, the officer said.

The exact amount of the looted ornaments could be ascertained once the jewellers regain consciousness, he said. Police is investigating the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he added.

