Six new routes of Vande Bharat (VB) trains were flagged off on 15 September. These VBs will run on routes from Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi. Now, 102 VB trains operate on 100 routes, covering 284 districts in 24 states and Union territories, according to an official communiqué from the railways. Over 2 crore people have travelled by VB trains since their first launch in 2019.

The Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train, has transformed the face of Indian Railways. Manufactured indigenously in India, VB has revolutionised the way Indian trains look and operate. Made entirely of stainless steel, they are lighter and more energy-efficient. VBs are powered by a self-propulsion module, which means they do not require a locomotive to pull them. All these features are exciting for Indians who were accustomed to travelling first in steam and then in diesel engine trains.

For high-flying Indians as well as the middle class, air travel was always the preferred option since it saved time. Even travelling in cramped seats on budget airlines is often favoured over AC coaches on trains. Trains had become a largely forgotten chapter in many people's lives. And why not? Given a choice, nobody would have wanted to travel in smelly, old, and slow trains with poor amenities, for which one had to navigate dirty, littered railway platforms and stations. Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains were somewhat better, but over time they too have deteriorated. Consequently, people with limited disposable income chose to fly. Not anymore, though.

VB trains have started encroaching on the customer base of airlines. VBs are attracting high-end travellers not just for their higher speed but also by competing with airlines on amenities and customer experience—something that would have been inconceivable just a decade ago.

Speed And Class Matter

Aside from a few hiccups now and then, most VB travellers have been pleased with their experience. They have also realised how much time they save compared to air travel. One boards the train in the heart of the city, without the hassle of hours lost in airport check-in, security, and boarding. With most airports situated on the outskirts of cities, the overall journey time for air travel is often greater than that needed to board a train. Upon arrival at the destination, hours can be lost taking a bus from the aircraft to the airport terminal and then waiting for luggage.

Reports indicate that the railways also has VB sleeper trains in the pipeline. These trains promise amenities such as Wi-Fi, automatic doors, sensor-based water taps, and roller blinds, among other facilities, all at a relatively reasonable fare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (NMRR), offering a faster and cheaper alternative to buses between Bhuj and Ahmedabad. The NMRR covers 359 km and 11 stations in 5.45 hours and features advanced safety systems and comprehensive designs. It aims to connect cities within a 150 km radius efficiently.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway, “A non-AC bus charges Rs 110 from Bhuj to Gandhidham, while the AC bus fare costs Rs 140 for the same distance. However, this journey can be availed at Rs 75 through this train, which is cheaper." With the introduction of NMRR, the railways aim to capture short-distance travel typically undertaken by metro trains. The features of VB have been replicated in Vande NMRR to enhance its appeal.

Rails are preferred over highways, as the latter require more land for construction. Trains have become more environmentally friendly after electrification and can be run on renewable energy in the future. For urban mobility, high-speed trains will also help connect and integrate with expanding metro rail networks in various cities and towns across India.

Ensuring Viability

High-speed trains are essential for a densely populated country like India. However, the government must ensure that high standards of comfort, punctuality, and economic viability are maintained. Flagging off trains is easy; the challenge before Indian Railways is to sustain the top-notch quality that these trains boasted in their initial months.

After all, unlike airports, railway stations and trains operate in a less controlled environment. Given our country's large population, maintaining hygiene and cleanliness on these trains and platforms will always be an uphill task. Recently, some individuals have attempted to attack these attractive-looking trains by pelting stones. With a vast network of open tracks, the security of these trains is perpetually vulnerable to threats from anti-social elements.

There is also debate over the occupancy rates of VB trains. In some sectors, occupancy has been reported at only 50%, while in others there are waiting lists. For VBs to be viable in the long term, it is crucial that they maintain a good occupancy rate consistently across most sectors. In response to an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act last October, the Indian Railways stated that the overall utilisation of VB trains exceeds 92%.

It is surprising that Indian Railways does not maintain a separate record of revenue generation from VB trains. Given the significant investment and expectations involved, the railways should recognise that profitability or loss from this venture will ultimately determine its long-term sustainability and popularity.

The railways should also acknowledge that with their entire focus on VB trains, the upkeep and maintenance of general trains have suffered. For the common people travelling on normal trains in general compartments, with or without reservation, the plight of train journeys remains unchanged.

The railways had proposed providing AC facilities on every train at reduced fares, but this did not materialise due to cost constraints. However, they did increase AC coaches on many trains, reducing the number of sleeper and unreserved coaches, leaving passengers with little or no choice.

The dire condition of Indian Railways is a result of long-term mismanagement, which has rendered it unprofitable. Private financing for high-speed trains should also be an option worth exploring.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

