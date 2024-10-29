B-Town actor Ananya Panday began her career in 2019 with a bang in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, but her silver screen success has been somewhat uneven for the most part. However, with two successful OTT releases in 2024, the 25-year-old seems to have redeemed herself and found the perfect niche on the small screen. In September, director Colin D'Cunha's Call Me Bae was released on Amazon Prime, and in October, director Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL was released on Netflix India. While the former is a series, the latter is a film, and both saw Ananya Panday excel in the roles of Bella and Nella (yes, what are the chances?) respectively. Both Call Me Bae and CTRL clearly targeted Gen Z and millennial audiences, and Ananya was the ideal actor to step into the stilettos of a charming young woman caught in various situations. She resonated with viewers, and many on social media applauded her for her improved acting skills.

Shefali Shah's Second Innings

Ananya Panday is not the first actor to receive more appreciation, success, and recognition for their work on OTT platforms rather than the big screen. Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Apte, Jitendra Kumar, Vijay Varma, Rasika Duggal, and Shefali Shah are examples of other B-Town actors who are now in demand for web series due to their varied performances across numerous digital platforms. Take, for instance, Shefali Shah, who made her film debut with Rangeela in 1995. Although she was considered a good actor and has worked in some noteworthy films, such as Monsoon Wedding, Satya, and Dil Dhadakne Do, her popularity as a mainstream actor skyrocketed after Delhi Crime. She went on to feature in Ajeeb Dastans, Jalsa, Darlings, and Human, all of which are for streaming services. At 51, the gifted actor has embarked on a second innings that is arguably more successful in many ways than her first when it comes to showcasing her talent.

On the other hand, there are actors like Jitendra Kumar and Rasika Duggal who have largely made streaming platforms their home. Jitendra Kumar, an IIT graduate, became a household name thanks to his role as Bhaiya in Kota Factory, which was initially released on YouTube in 2019. The talented actor made his online debut in 2014 with TVF's Permanent Roommates, considered India's first web series. Since then, he has appeared in numerous OTT shows and is riding the wave of success from his latest web series, Panchayat, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Rasika Duggal tasted critical acclaim, but mainstream audience recognition only came with her role in the 2018 web series Mirzapur Season 1. Since then, she has appeared in Made in Heaven, Out of Love, Delhi Crime, A Suitable Boy, OK Computer, Adhura, Spike, and Shekar Home, in addition to two films released directly on OTT platforms. This raises the pertinent question of why some actors find success on streaming services rather than the silver screen.

OTT And Experimentation

One of the main reasons is that OTT platforms produce a wide range of content catering to niche audiences. Actors who may not fit into mainstream cinema's formulaic roles often find success by portraying complex, unconventional characters. These platforms encourage experimentation, allowing actors to showcase their versatility. In traditional film and television industries, actors are often typecast into certain roles. Web series frequently tackle socially relevant and complex themes that might not be explored in mainstream cinema. Thus, digital platforms tend to take more risks, giving actors the chance to break free from previous stereotypes and try new, bold roles that redefine their careers. Furthermore, in a web series, actors can explore longer and more detailed character arcs, allowing them to delve deeper into their roles. This helps actors create memorable performances, as seen in the cases of Pankaj Tripathi and Ananya Panday.

The Audience Economics

Another important aspect is that streaming services are available globally, giving actors the opportunity to reach a wider, more diverse audience. An actor's popularity is no longer limited to a regional or national audience—people from different countries and cultures can watch them in content that is accessible from anywhere in the world. OTT platforms are known for pushing the envelope in terms of content quality, including better storytelling, cinematography, and production value. Therefore, actors involved in critically acclaimed or talked-about series or films benefit from the platform's reputation and the attention that such content garners.

Today, many established artists, including stars like Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, are avidly exploring the OTT space to take on unconventional, challenging, and layered roles. Many web series, especially on international platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar, also offer cross-border collaborations, providing added opportunities for them. But for emerging talent and those who haven't yet made a significant name on the silver screen, OTT platforms present the perfect opportunity to showcase their talent, make a mark, and become household names.

(The author is a senior entertainment journalist and film critic)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author