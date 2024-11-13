When Donald Trump clinched the US Presidency last week, world leaders practically stumbled over each other in a frenzied dash to congratulate him. Clearly the idea was that an extra flourish or two might win them favour with this new emperor of a modern empire. This reinforces the notion that America, even though in slow but steady decline, still reigns as the preeminent superpower, wielding a global influence that would be as familiar to a Roman emperor as it is to the President-elect.

Washington DC – America's Rome?

The parallels between Washington DC. and Rome—in terms of trappings of power, grandeur and diplomacy—are unmistakable. Much like ancient Rome, Washington is a beacon of authority where world leaders arrive to pay respects and seek influence. From the remote reaches of Britannia to the deserts of Egypt, emissaries once travelled to Rome to bask in its glory and secure the emperor's favour. In its own way, Washington DC appears to be the heir to this imperial aura, with diplomats, heads of state and dignitaries flocking to its corridors to align themselves with American power.

In fact, it is not lost on us that several federal buildings in Washington DC were heavily modelled on Roman architecture to convey the ideals of democracy, liberty and grandeur. It was Thomas Jefferson, one of America's founding fathers, who drew inspiration from the republican ideals and aesthetics of the Roman Republic, which he admired for its principles of civic virtue, republicanism, and enduring architecture. Jefferson influenced the classical architectural style that defined some DC buildings, such as the US Capitol and Supreme Court, infusing the cityscape with a Roman grandeur that embodied the principles of America's founding vision. Surely, early American Presidents positioned themselves in the tradition of ancient Greeks and Romans whose vibrant societies and polity stood out for holding public debates and developing principles, such as the rule of law, liberty and justice.

Emperors And Presidents

Roman emperors were renowned for their ability to project power, both militarily and culturally, across continents—a legacy with undeniable resonance in today's American presidency. Consider Augustus, Rome's first emperor, who established stability throughout the empire and transformed the city into a symbol of imperial order. We can see his legacy reflected in George Washington, whose leadership cemented stability in the fledgling United States of America, laying the groundwork for a powerful nation. Trajan, another Roman giant, oversaw Rome's greatest territorial expansion and initiated significant infrastructure projects. Theodore Roosevelt, who extended American influence and launched major national initiatives, had that same vision for America. We had Constantine the Great who was credited to have unified the empire's geographic and cultural landscape. His counterpart might be Abraham Lincoln, who, amid deep national division, unified the Union and redefined America's moral core—a persona with an almost imperial legacy within the democratic fabric of the US.

Donald Trump And The Ghosts Of Rome

Historians would bear me out when I say that when it comes to Donald Trump, his 'America First' rhetoric and highly publicised misconduct align him most closely with Nero, Rome's infamous emperor known for his ambition, controversies and self-promotion. Like Trump, Nero enjoyed a fiercely loyal support base, even as his reign sparked debates and divisions among elites and the general public. Nero's self-assured style, combined with frequent scandals, drew fascination and criticism alike, mirroring Trump's own complex legacy.

Yet, Trump also shares similarities with the lesser-known Caligula, a Roman emperor infamous for his audacity and unconventional approach. Caligula challenged norms, defied Rome's elite, and pursued his vision regardless of tradition—traits that mirror Trump's own disregard for Washington conventions, deep state and norms. Both figures embody a “disruptor” quality that simultaneously captivated and unsettled their societies.

The Enduring Influence Of Empire

It is quite fascinating to see that the Roman Empire and the United States of America stand as the titans of their eras, each unmatched in their influence and power over politics, culture, and ideals. Rome's dominance shaped law and governance for centuries, creating ripples that still echo in Western civilisation. Likewise, America's cultural and economic reach extends across the globe, from Hollywood films to Silicon Valley innovations, projecting an influence that binds distant nations in a shared sphere.

Signs Of Decline Of US Hegemony

Just like Rome was not built in a day, the Roman Empire did not crumble overnight. It was a long drawn-out affair marked by overreach, moral decadence, corruption and a heavy reliance on military might to hold off the inevitable. It took centuries, but Rome's end serves as a cautionary tale, not least for the United States today.

Like Rome, the US has positioned itself as a global power for decades, flexing its muscles economically, militarily and culturally. Washington's influence, for instance, extends to every corner of the globe—just as Rome's once did across the Mediterranean and beyond. But beneath the surface, familiar cracks are beginning to show.

First, there's the cost of military dominance. Rome poured unimaginable resources into its legions, eventually stretching its borders too far and thin. The US has similarly extended itself, from NATO bases in Europe to military bases in over 700 locations worldwide, spending 40% of its total defence budget, a whopping $916 billion as of 2023. To put this into perspective, the US defence budget exceeded the combined defence spending of the next nine countries, including China, Russia and India. While this has maintained a semblance of control, the long-term view is that America's relentless drive to police the world is not sustainable. Businessman Trump knows it better than Bush and Bill Clinton.

The Political Splintering

Then there's the political strain. Rome was rife with infighting, corruption and self-serving elites. The late-stage empire saw more emperors assassinated or overthrown than crowned naturally. America isn't facing quite that level of chaos, but the increasing polarisation and deadlock in Washington feel ominously familiar. The US society is divided vertically, with the middle ground shrinking very fast. It's crying out for national unity. Rome, too, fell prey to this kind of division, with competing interests ultimately undermining the empire's stability.

Economically, both empires grapple with inequality. Rome's wealth disparity led to an unhappy, disenfranchised underclass, one that had little stake in the empire's survival. The US also faces stark inequalities, with wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. As Rome's elite thrived on the backs of the masses, America's billionaire class has seen its fortunes soar even as many Americans grapple with stagnant wages and dwindling social mobility. An empire is, after all, only as strong as the support it commands from its people.

Finally, there's the cultural decay. Rome, in its twilight years, grew obsessed with decadence—it indulged in lavish parties, games, and luxury while the world around it burned. America, for its part, many would argue, is captivated by consumerism and political spectacle today.

As I said earlier, Rome's fall wasn't a single, dramatic event. In the same way, American hegemony isn't likely to collapse in one generation. But the echoes are there—a military stretched too thin, political divisions, economic inequality, and a distracted public. In a few words, the parallels between the two entities are hard to ignore.

What Is Trump's Legacy?

The President-elect, with his chest puffed up with pride for winning the election so handsomely, must also be feeling invincible. The White House, Congress (now in Republican hands) and the Capitol Hill, all in Trump's control now, will echo the grandeur of Rome's Forum. As Trump returns to power this January, the world will once again watch, captivated by a mix of admiration, fear, apprehension and awe.

Generations from now, with time lending a certain distance, Trump might be remembered as one of America's enigmatic leaders, and perhaps even evoke comparisons with some Roman emperor. But his legacy will depend on his choices: will he be the leader who brokered peace, halting wars and fostering global stability? Or will he be seen as one who rolled back rights, limiting freedoms for women and others? Will he hasten the fall of the American empire, or will he turn the tide?

(Syed Zubair Ahmed is a London-based senior Indian journalist with three decades of experience with the Western media)

