Opinion: Sena-BJP Reunion A Plant By Desperate BJP - by Priyanka Chaturvedi

"What happened yesterday (Monday) was shameful for the state. This is not our culture. People expect better things from elected representatives. Such behaviour coming from a responsible party makes our heads hang in shame," these were the strong words used yesterday by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the assembly.

It's not exactly language that suggests back-channel negotiations between the BJP and Sena, as sections of the media have reported. Asked specifically about a reunion with the BJP, the Chief Minister said when, over 30 years, the partnership was not able to reconcile large differences, what could possibly have changed now.

These two statements made by him at a press conference yesterday should put an end to all speculation that began after his meeting a few weeks ago with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister, along with colleagues from his government, met in Delhi with the PM to discuss the politically-sensitive issue of reservation for Marathas, which was rejected by the Supreme Court. After that group meeting, the PM and Chief Minister had a closed-door discussion for about 30-45minutes which set the rumour industry in high gear. Speculation was rife that both BJP-Shiv Sena would be joining hands again, reams of newspaper columns were dedicated to promote this narrative (it helps the BJP), TV debates were conducted basis of this. Some news stories went so far as to say that the cabinet reshuffle at the centre was getting delayed due to the same!

The Shiv Sena has never believed in playing games. Its founder, Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray, lived by the same principle and this means our alliances have been upfront and transparent. The fact that we had a 30-year alliance with the BJP shows we are a committed and reliable ally.

That long-standing alliance had to be broken in 2019 because of the BJP's unkept promises, which has become characteristic of the BJP under a new leadership. At that time, the Shiv Sena chose to walk a new path and forge new alliances on its own terms and conditions, it has been successful in presenting a model of governance to the country in which the need for fighting for democracy, and working for public welfare above all ideology hasn't gone down well with the Opposition in the state and by default, the centre.

Ever since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed, there are planted stories in the media about the instability of this three-party government. These 'reports' are the work of the BJP which resorts to them because its every attempt to destabilise the government with the help of central agencies has fallen flat. When all else fails, the speculative reporting tries to aid the BJP agenda by suggesting to the public that the government is in danger. But the alliance continues to be strong and is concentrating totally on its common minimum agenda for the state of Maharashtra. Our Chief Minister has from Day One stated that his agenda is governance, not politicking, especially during the pandemic. His direct engagement with people and the media on issues that matter, instead of political indulgence, has made him popular not just in the state but across the country, despite the lies and attempts to change the narrative.

At the beginning of the assembly's two-day monsoon session, the BJP using its tried-and-tested method of heading to the Governor with their list of grievances led to the Governor dispatching a letter to the Chief Minister. He highlighted the points no doubt fed by the BJP on the duration of the session, the election of the Speaker, and OBC reservation. The Governor got an appropriate response from the Chief Minister who reminded him of the protocol of legislative business agenda and pandemic management as a priority. The BJP, not having got their way, chose to get confrontational, violent and abusive with the presiding officer due to which 12 of their MLAs had to be suspended for a year.

It is time that the BJP gets real in Maharashtra and acts like a responsible Opposition. Rather than making desperate comeback attempts it should work towards helping the state government in fighting this pandemic. We need to find a solution together for Maratha Reservation and OBC reservation. It would do the state BJP a whole lot of good to work with the Prime Minister on bringing up the Maratha reservation issue in parliament. With regards to OBC reservation, which again was overturned by the Supreme Court, an intervention is needed from the centre along with census data. If the BJP does nothing to help on these issues, they give away that their fight is not for the benefit of people but benefit of self.

(Priyanka Chaturvedi is Member of Rajya Sabha and Deputy Leader Shiv Sena)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.