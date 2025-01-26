India's school infrastructure is at a critical crossroads, demanding urgent attention not just to address existing gaps but to reimagine how our schools can prepare students for the challenges of the future. The recently released Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2023-24 report by the Ministry of Education highlights glaring deficiencies in basic amenities like drinking water, functional toilets, and electricity. However, beyond these immediate concerns lies an even more pressing question: are our schools equipped to nurture future-ready students with the skills and competencies needed to thrive in an increasingly dynamic world?

With technological advancement, Indian schools are struggling to meet even the most fundamental requirements of a future-ready education system. Many lack functional computer labs, well-equipped science labs and integrated learning devices. This not only highlights the pressing need for investments in foundational amenities but also in advanced educational infrastructure that aligns with the demands of a rapidly evolving world.

Digital Infrastructure In Schools

According to the UDISE+ report, only 57% of the 14.71 lakh schools in the country have computer facilities. Of these, merely 50.9% have functional computer systems that can be used for pedagogical purposes. Even more concerning is that just 8.1% of schools are equipped with functional integrated teaching-learning devices, and only 24.4% have operational smart classrooms. These figures highlight the digital divide that must be urgently addressed to prevent a generation of students from being left behind.

Post-COVID-19, the reliance on digital tools in education has increased exponentially. However, the progress in upgrading digital infrastructure has been woefully inadequate. Bridging the digital divide through affordable devices, reliable internet connectivity, and teacher training is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Without these investments, Indian students will remain ill-prepared for the skills and careers of tomorrow.

Skills For The Future

Technology is redefining the way we work, communicate, and learn. Subjects like coding, artificial intelligence, and data literacy should become integral to the learning experience. However, future-readiness goes beyond digital literacy. Schools must also focus on equipping students with critical thinking, analytical skills, communication abilities, and adaptability. These competencies are essential for navigating the challenges of a fast-changing global landscape.

Building Climate Resilient Schools

As India faces the challenges of climate change, our students must be prepared to address this global crisis. Environmental education in schools should go beyond theoretical knowledge to include practical, hands-on experiences in sustainability. While the UDISE+ 2023-24 report reveals that only 10.5% of schools have solar panels and 36.2% have a kitchen garden, these numbers highlight both the need for and potential of schools to lead the way in fostering environmental responsibility. Programmes focused on waste management, renewable energy, and conservation can transform these existing resources into vibrant, living classrooms where students learn by doing.

Schools with solar panels can be a live lesson about renewable energy. Similarly, kitchen gardens can serve as a practical gateway to lessons in sustainable agriculture and nutrition. Encouraging participation in local climate action projects, combined with these resources, can further instil a sense of responsibility in finding climate solutions.

Additionally, the report shows that only 10.9% of schools have tinkering labs—an alarming gap given their importance in nurturing a problem-solving mindset. Integrating environmental challenges into tinkering lab activities could enable students to design creative, tangible solutions for sustainability.

The Ministry of Education has a pivotal role to play in bridging these gaps and ensuring schools are prepared for the future. Investments must prioritise both foundational infrastructure, such as electricity, water, and sanitation, and advanced resources like computer labs, science labs, and smart classrooms. This is crucial to creating an equitable learning environment where every child has access to quality education.

Without future-ready schools, India risks widening the gap between those who have access to quality education and those who do not. The digital divide, if left unchecked, will exacerbate inequalities, leaving a large number of students unprepared for the demands of a technology-driven world.

Moreover, India's demographic dividend—its large youth population—hinges on how well we prepare our students for the future. Schools are the incubators of this potential. Their transformation is not just an educational imperative but a societal one.

(The author is a general secretary of the management of the Independent CBSE Schools Association in Karnataka and a board member of Delhi Public Schools, Bengaluru, and Mysuru)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author