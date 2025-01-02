In 2011, amidst widespread allegations of corruption against the UPA government at the centre and Sheila Dikshit's 15-year rule in Delhi, a new political narrative emerged, promising to transform the system. This narrative was led by Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which captured the imagination of Delhi's citizens. Kejriwal, who criticised corruption and VIP culture, vowed to reject perks such as government-provided cars, lavish bungalows, and other luxuries if his party came to power.

Kejriwal also famously swore never to ally with the Congress, a party he said was synonymous with corruption. Additionally, he made lofty promises: pollution-free air in Delhi, a clean Yamuna river, 24x7 access to clean drinking water, and roads comparable to those in London. Disillusioned by the Congress's governance, Delhi's people placed their trust in these assurances and handed power to the AAP.

However, once in power, Kejriwal revealed his true character. Breaking his promise, he allied with the Congress to form the government. Subsequently, his political stance became increasingly defined by opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This led Kejriwal to share platforms with leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, despite their associations with corruption.

The AAP, born out of an anti-corruption movement, soon faced its own scandals. Key leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, and Kejriwal himself were embroiled in allegations ranging from liquor policy scams to other financial irregularities, leading to arrests.

Hollow Promises

Kejriwal's claims of a revolutionary transformation of Delhi's education sector have also been proven false. Many government schools lack even basic infrastructure, such as benches and tables. In April last year, the Delhi High Court reprimanded the Delhi government over the “extremely poor state” of schools in Northeast Delhi.

Similarly, the much-touted Mohalla Clinics, which were supposed to revolutionise healthcare, became a hub of corruption. Investigations by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in 2023 revealed that over 65,000 fictitious patients were shown to be treated in these clinics within just 11 months. Additionally, the Delhi government's refusal to implement the central Ayushman Bharat scheme invited severe criticism from the judiciary.

Mismanagement of Resources

During the pandemic, instead of addressing the citizens' pressing needs, Kejriwal prioritised building a lavish residence for himself, reflecting his feudal mindset. Meanwhile, residents of Delhi struggled with issues such as water shortages, bad roads and exploitation by tanker mafias. The High Court, too, criticised the government for failing to address these challenges effectively.

Under the AAP's rule, Delhi faced fiscal mismanagement, leading to a deficit for the first time in 31 years. The situation became so dire that the Delhi government recently sought a loan of ₹10,000 crore from the National Small Savings Fund.

A Disenchanted Citizenry

One of the AAP's most glaring failures is its inability to address pollution. Despite repeated promises to clean the Yamuna, the river remains dirty. Images of women offering arghya in the polluted river during Chhath Puja are a grim reminder of the government's unfulfilled promises. The city also continues to grapple with towering garbage heaps and deteriorating public infrastructure.

The AAP's alcohol policy, which promoted the proliferation of liquor shops across the city, has further alienated citizens. Critics argue that this policy prioritises revenue generation over societal well-being.

On women's welfare, the AAP's record remains questionable. Anganwadi workers have gone unpaid for months, highlighting the government's insensitivity towards those who serve marginalised communities. Similarly, many of its election-time promises, such as providing ₹1,000 to women in Punjab, remain unfulfilled, further exposing the party's inability to deliver on commitments.

Politics And Opportunism

Kejriwal's politics often mirror opportunism. For years, his government prioritised providing salaries to maulvis under its appeasement policy but remembered Hindu priests and Sikh granthis only before elections. His opposition to the Ram Mandir and derogatory comments about Hindu symbols like the Swastik are not forgotten by the people of Delhi.

Moreover, despite its loud claims of transparency, the AAP has consistently avoided tabling 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly, raising suspicions about its governance.

Failures In Punjab

The AAP's governance woes extend beyond Delhi to Punjab, where it holds complete power. The party has failed to curb crime or fulfill its promise of giving ₹1,000 monthly to women. The collapse of Punjab's RTI framework, with over 15,000 pending cases, is a stark contrast to the transparency the AAP once advocated.

As the next elections approach, the people seem determined to end this chapter of misgovernance and align with the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which prioritises development and public welfare.

The AAP, which once symbolised hope and change, now stands as a stark example of how lofty promises and idealistic narratives can crumble under the weight of reality. Delhi awaits better leadership that can genuinely address its needs and aspirations.



(The author is National Spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author