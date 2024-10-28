Soon after Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre with a majority of his own in 2014, he launched the ambitious "Make in India" initiative, placing it in mission mode. The crux of this push was his strong belief that a country as large as India cannot leap forward without its own manufacturing capabilities and must not rely solely on imports, especially in the emerging global scenario.

The "Make in India" initiative was intertwined with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India) motto. Modi's political rivals and habitual critics mocked him, not only because they were unwilling to come to terms with this new reality but also because they had never truly understood the potential of a new and rising India. They even joked about the "Make in India" lion logo. For them, Modi's vision of aggressively promoting the domestic defence equipment and armaments sector, along with entering the export market, seemed even more unworkable.

Little did they realise that Modi, with his untiring energy and forward vision, had become the guiding light of an aspirational India, internalising the mantra to "think big, dream big". The government's orientation underwent a swift transformation, marking a clear divide between pre-2014 and post-2014 thought processes and actions.

On Monday, October 28, the "Make in India" lion roared loudly. This date is historically significant for India's defence sector as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated India's first private facility to manufacture military aircraft—the Tata-Airbus C295 project in Vadodara. This marks the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured by a private company on Indian soil and symbolises a significant leap forward in India's self-reliance in defence. The project is structured to ensure that every step of the aircraft's creation is anchored in India, with over 18,000 homegrown parts contributing to the endeavour.

Of the total 56 C-295 aircraft designated for the Indian Air Force, 16 will be delivered directly by Airbus from Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured locally under this joint collaboration. The first of these 40 aircraft is expected to roll out in 2026, with deliveries scheduled to be completed by 2031, replacing the Indian Air Force's legacy Avro aircraft. The C-295 will be utilised for the tactical transport of soldiers and paratroopers to locations inaccessible to current heavier aircraft.

The drive behind manufacturing defence equipment and armaments in India, along with the associated budgetary and policy support, stems from the belief that a robust, self-reliant security infrastructure is crucial for a nation's economic prosperity and sustainability.

Consider these facts:

In 2019, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) ranked India among the top 25 arms exporters worldwide for the first time, placing the country at 23rd position. India aims to achieve defence exports of ₹35,000 crore by 2025.

The percentage of defence spending on foreign procurement dropped from 46% in 2018-19 to 36.7% by December 2022, showcasing the country's commitment to self-reliance.

India's defence exports surged from ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to an impressive ₹21,083 crore in 2023-24, with the scope of exports now extending to over 100 countries, underscoring the quality and reliability of Indian-made military products.

India's defence budget has seen substantial growth, rising from ₹2.03 lakh crore in 2013-14 to ₹5.93 lakh crore in 2023-24. This investment is aimed at modernising defence infrastructure and has contributed to India achieving its highest-ever defence production output of ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, up from ₹40,000 crore in 2013-14.

Two major defence industrial corridors have been established in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, attracting investments of ₹7,000 crore to create an ecosystem that supports indigenous defence production.

In 2024, ₹1,500 crore has been allocated to support startups and MSMEs within the defence procurement budget, signalling the government's intent to nurture homegrown innovations. Approximately 8,000 MSMEs currently operate in the defence sector, with a goal to double this number in the coming years.

The Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative has emerged as a game-changer, with over 400 startups and MSMEs participating to provide innovative solutions.

The inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex for C-295 aircraft production reflects how a rising nation's dreams can become a reality with strong political will and the necessary policy push. From building Asia's largest helicopter facility to nurturing local startups and manufacturing advanced naval platforms, India's defence sector has rapidly embodied a self-sustained model of growth and capability. While there is still much work to be done, it has made a strong start.

(The author Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author