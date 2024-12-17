The concept of the Deep State, often dismissed as a conspiracy theory, refers to the covert operations of entrenched bureaucratic, economic, and ideological networks that manipulate democratic and sovereign systems. In Bharat, this shadowy apparatus has demonstrated a profound inclination to destabilize the nation by exploiting its democratic institutions, cultural framework, and economic aspirations. The machinations of the Deep State are not merely speculative; they are supported by patterns of interference, funding, and influence, as evidenced in numerous instances throughout India's recent history.

Foreign-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have become a significant tool of the Deep State in Bharat. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' 2023 statistics, India received over $6.6 billion annually in foreign NGO funding, a substantial portion of which is directed toward advocacy that obstructs national development. For example, protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant exposed a network of foreign evangelical organizations funding local NGOs to oppose India's energy projects. The resulting delays cost the country over ₹30,000 crore, severely hindering India's efforts toward energy self-reliance. Similarly, infrastructure projects in sensitive regions like the Northeast often face orchestrated resistance, raising questions about whether such opposition is driven by genuine concerns or geopolitical sabotage.

The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests of 2019-2020 further revealed the Deep State's operational mechanisms. While dissent is an integral part of democracy, the protests were marred by evidence of organized funding through hawala channels, with over ₹134 crore funnelled to sustain them. Initially projected as peaceful, the protests spiralled into communal violence, as seen in Delhi in early 2020. Investigations revealed that organizations like Amnesty International played a pivotal role in shaping global narratives that discredited Bharat's policies. It was later uncovered that these narratives were amplified by global think tanks with vested interests in fostering internal discord.

The farmer protests of 2020-2021 highlighted another dimension of the Deep State's interference. While genuine concerns among farmers were undeniable, the protests were hijacked by radical elements, including Khalistani sympathizers. Social media platforms reported an unprecedented surge in anti-government propaganda, much of it originating from outside India. Twitter admitted to receiving instructions from foreign advocacy groups to amplify hashtags critical of India's government, creating a global echo chamber of misinformation. Organizations like “Sikhs for Justice” were found actively lobbying for India's dismemberment, exposing the sinister motives often underpinning such movements.

On the international stage, the Deep State's influence manifests in attempts to tarnish India's reputation through biased reports and resolutions. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) downgraded India's status to a “Country of Particular Concern” in 2021, citing alleged religious intolerance. However, independent investigations revealed that the data used in such reports was selectively sourced from politically motivated organizations. These narratives have found their way into global forums, placing undue pressure on Bharat's policies and governance.

Economic subversion is another key strategy of the Deep State. India's economic resurgence, particularly under initiatives like ‘Make in India', challenges the Western economic model. A 2022 study by the Vivekananda International Foundation highlighted how lobbying groups manipulated global media to portray Indian labour laws as exploitative. This misinformation resulted in the loss of approximately $2 billion in potential foreign investments. Cyberattacks on India's financial and governmental institutions further underscore this economic warfare. In the first half of 2023 alone, over 80 million cyberattacks were reported, with a significant number traced back to hostile nations like China and Pakistan. These attacks target critical infrastructure, threatening Bharat's digital economy and sovereignty.

The cultural front is perhaps the most vulnerable battleground where the Deep State operates insidiously. By distorting Bharat's civilizational ethos, these forces aim to erode national pride and foster divisions. The Aryan invasion theory, long debunked by modern genetic research, continues to be propagated in academic circles, creating a false narrative of racial hierarchies in India's past. This narrative serves colonial interests, perpetuating the idea that India's civilization was externally driven rather than organically developed.

Media and education are instrumental in this cultural subversion. A 2020 study (need to specify which study) revealed that over 70% of prime-time news on certain Indian channels (or media outlets) framed India's government as intolerant. Foreign grants to these media houses, amounting to over ₹150 crore annually, raise concerns about their editorial independence. Similarly, the portrayal of Hindu festivals and practices on global platforms reflects a concerted effort to demonize Bharatiya traditions.

Campaigns against firecrackers during Diwali or the vilification of Sabarimala traditions are often traced back to advocacy groups funded by anti-Hindu lobbies in the West. Militarized narratives further expose the Deep State's collaboration with Bharat's adversaries. Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has long been known to fund separatist movements in Kashmir and the Northeast. A 2023 Observer Research Foundation study identified over 10,000 fake social media accounts created by Pakistan to propagate anti-India sentiment following the abrogation of Article 370. China, too, employs information warfare, as evidenced during the Galwan clash of 2020, where coordinated efforts were made to portray India as the aggressor. These narratives, amplified by Western media outlets, attempt to undermine Bharat's geopolitical standing.

Despite these challenges, Bharat has shown resilience in countering the Deep State's influence. The amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in 2020 were a significant step in scrutinizing foreign funding to NGOs. By enhancing digital infrastructure under the ‘Digital India' initiative, the nation has fortified its cybersecurity defences. The New Education Policy (NEP) aims to decolonize curricula, instilling a sense of pride in Bharatiya heritage.

However, much remains to be done. To dismantle the Deep State's machinery, Bharat must adopt a multi-pronged strategy. Strengthening cybersecurity is paramount, given the annual loss of $4 billion due to cyberattacks. Transparency in media funding is equally crucial to ensure unbiased reporting. Revamping education to reflect India's true history and cultural ethos will empower future generations to resist ideological subversion. Most importantly, fostering unity among Bharat's diverse communities will render the Deep State's divisive tactics ineffective.

The Deep State's agenda thrives on exploiting internal vulnerabilities and external pressures. Its actions, from economic sabotage to cultural distortion, threaten Bharat's sovereignty and civilizational identity. By recognizing these challenges and responding with unity, vigilance, and robust policies, Bharat can emerge stronger, reclaiming its rightful place as a global leader. The time has come for Bharat to assert its civilizational ethos and chart its destiny on its own terms.

(Rajiv Tuli is an independent commentator and author. Dr. Barthwal teaches Political Science at Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author