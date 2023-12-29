Opinion: Vandalising Brand Bengaluru

Shops and malls in Bengaluru were vandalised over displaying non-Kannada boards on Wednesday by activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit. The activists tore down and defaced English signboards, and manhandled people in the presence of police who barely acted. There are reports of them spitting on cops. The protesters were demanding the immediate implementation of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's order requiring businesses to feature 60 per cent signboards in Kannada. The deadline is February 28, 2024.

The demand for Kannada in Karnataka, now ruled by the Congress and earlier the BJP, can't be viewed as a separatist predilection or regionalism. Rather, it is the wish of the people to maintain their distinct linguistic identity - Kannada - within the nation and the Constitution.

Karnataka has a state flag and an anthem. Kannadiga auto drivers proudly display both India's flag on Independence Day and Republic Day and Karnataka's red and yellow flag on 'Kannada Rajyotsava', also known as Karnataka Formation Day celebrated on November 1. The day marks the merger of Kannada-speaking regions in southwest India in 1956 to create the state of Karnataka.

On the co-existence of regional distinctiveness and national identity, Chandan Gowda, professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change in Bengaluru says, "In a federal universe, the invitation to identify as an Indian cannot mean the one-upmanship of the national over local identities. The state language ought to enjoy cultural primacy within that state. A state is also obliged to guarantee the linguistic autonomy and survival of the smaller language communities even as it asks them to engage with the state language. These relations need to be finely worked out without any language community feeling short changed."

Language row around elections

Along with narratives around rising nationalism, India is again witnessing a parallel sub-nationalism rhetoric. However, these narratives around Kannada pride emerge around elections. In 2017 too, when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he had protested against the Centre's decision on a three-language policy - regional, Hindi and English - as 'unreasonable'. That was enough for fringe elements like the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike to be active and deface the Bengaluru Metro station signboards as they were in Hindi. The Karnataka election was to be held in 2018 then. Of course, the Congress was unable to form the government.

In the current row, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given enough hint of what was to come, when in October, he said at an event, "Everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada. We are all Kannadigas. People speaking different languages have settled in this Kannada land since the unification of Karnataka. Everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada. While it is impossible to exist in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh without learning the local language, you can survive in Karnataka even if you don't speak Kannada. Instead of Kannadigas teaching our language to others, we are learning their language first."

Bengaluru is a melting pot of cultures where a local invariably speaks Kannada, English and a couple of other Indian languages. Natives rightly expect those coming to their state to respect local language and culture.

"We should create a conducive atmosphere encouraging non-Kannadigas to learn Kannada. It should be done with love and not violence. Boards and hoardings should predominantly be in Kannada but for the benefit of foreigners and others who can't read Kannada, English is a good medium to be used for communication. Local language and culture must thrive," says BV Raghavan, founder-convenor, Kannada Prasaara Parishat.

Assertion of nativism

Migration is a norm as it leads to growth and development of the host state or country. But the cultural, ethnic and linguistic differences between migrants and locals have led to the growth of nativism or 'son of the soil' sentiments.

"The national identity is a meeting ground of various regional identities. People of one state will expect those moving into their state to respect their language and offer in turn to reciprocate the gesture when they move to other states. The locals will not want to be pushed to a secondary status within their own state," says Mr Gowda.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena owes its formation in 1966 to anti-migrant sentiments. So does MNS, its offshoot, which practised the politics of safeguarding the interests of 'Marathi Manoos', overlooking the fact that migrants in Mumbai had long been an integral part of the city.

Tamil Nadu has seen anti-Hindi agitations since its inception. In 1965, anti-Hindi protests led to the rise of the DMK. Since 1969, the state has followed only a two-language formula. The Dravidian parties are vocal about Tamil as not just a language but their identity. Of late, DMK leaders' controversial tirades against "Hindi-speaking north Indians" has created a peculiar situation for its INDIA bloc partners like Congress, RJD, JDU and Samajwadi Party from north Indian states.

Brand Bengaluru takes a beating

Bengaluru always had the reputation of an inclusive, cosmopolitan and liberal city with a diverse population. The population of Bengaluru, per the 2011 census, was 96.2 lakh people. Of these, an overwhelming 44.3 lakh were migrants. The Kannada-speaking population was merely 46 per cent, based on the data of the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner. After globalisation, the city became the Silicon Valley of India and went through cultural metamorphosis with people from other states and expats coming in droves.

The intermittent violence to assert Kannada supremacy makes news headlines all over the world and brings a bad name to Brand Bengaluru and its economy. R Mohan Babu, a senior journalist, feels a vast majority may support the state government's stand on Kannada getting prominence on boards but they will give a thumbs down to violence. "KRV (Karnataka Rakshana Vedike)'s hooliganism will certainly affect Brand Bengaluru. This might scare away prospective investors. The activists resort to violence to remain relevant. For them, image and the fallout of their actions do not matter at all. Language is more of a weapon for them. Kannadigas are peace-loving people," says Mr Babu.

The widening gap between the "haves" and "have nots" gives fodder to fringe groups to assert their relevance by keeping protests alive through acts of vandalism. They often go scot-free and are hardly punished under law as their actions are in tune with the subtle agenda of some or the other political party. Even their detractors do not speak against them in public for the fear of being labelled anti-state. For those who have transferable jobs, being in a state without learning the local language can be an option. However, for those who see a longer future in a state other than their home state, learning the local language will add to their skill, faster social assimilation and acceptance.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.