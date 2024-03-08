Opinion: AI's Impact On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls-Are We Prepared?

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are poised to witness a paradigm shift due to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) on a large scale. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has established itself as a frontrunner in adopting cutting-edge technology compared to other political factions in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the BJP government at the Centre, stands out as one of the most tech-savvy leaders in the nation. In preparation for the forthcoming elections, the BJP has employed AI to translate PM Modi's speeches into eight different languages, aiming to expand his reach across diverse linguistic communities. These speeches are now accessible in Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia, and Malayalam through various social media platforms.

Previously, PM Modi utilised AI to translate his live speech during the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event in Varanasi in December 2023. Addressing the audience in Hindi, his speech was seamlessly translated into Tamil in real-time.

BJP's Approach More Advanced

Experts note that both the BJP and the Congress are actively harnessing AI to enhance their campaign strategies. However, current assessments suggest that the BJP has adopted a more comprehensive approach. The BJP's decision to translate speeches into these eight languages strategically aims to broaden its electoral footprint in Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. These eight states collectively account for 228 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking about the use of AI in Indian elections, Vinay Deshpande, chief product officer, Rajneethi, a political management consultant firm, says: “AI's role in elections in India spans the entire spectrum of campaign strategies, from the initial stages of voter identification to the complex nuances of content creation and delivery. By enabling a more data-driven, targeted, and efficient approach, AI is setting new standards for how political campaigns are conducted in the digital age.”

Targeting Voters

With the aid of AI, political parties and their leaders can now target voters with precision. This is achieved by leveraging extensive datasets, including population analysis, social media engagement, and online behaviour. The profiles serve as the foundation for delivering personalized content, advertisements, and messages tailored to resonate with their unique interests and concerns. Unlike traditional campaigning methods, AI-powered micro-targeting may prove to be more effective in influencing voter behavior.

Elaborating on the benefits of AI in the elections, Divyendra Singh Jadoun, founder of Polymath Solution, says: “AI can automate routine tasks, such as data entry and communication, allowing campaign staff to focus on more strategic activities. It can analyse vast amounts of data to identify trends and patterns in voter behaviour, helping political parties optimise their campaign strategies. AI can also provide real-time analytics on campaign performance, allowing parties to make data-driven decisions to improve their strategies.”

On January 23, supporters of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi witnessed his AI-generated revival at the book release event of fellow DMK politician T.R. Baalu. Encouraged by the positive response, the DMK is considering utilising similar AI-driven events closer to the elections. Similarly, the AIADMK may employ AI-generated speeches of Jayalalitha to capitalise on her enduring charisma among the public.

There is a flipside to it too. A notable instance of AI/deepfake misuse occurred during the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, 2023, when a seven-second clip went viral on voting day. In the clip, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) K. Chandrasekhar Rao was purportedly urging people to vote for their opponent, the Congress party.

Misuse Due To Loopholes

Currently, there is no specific legislation addressing AI and deep fake technology to penalise those responsible for creating them. The laws that could potentially apply if fake news is disseminated using deepfakes include the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (or the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 in the future); the Information Technology Act, 2000; and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

There are growing concerns that AI will be exploited to spread both true and false information during elections to sway public opinion. Experts warn that such misuse could distort the electoral process and undermine the democratic principles of transparency and fairness. AI's potential misuse includes the creation and dissemination of misinformation, such as fake news or manipulated videos.

“Public has to be made aware of AI as a large section of the population still doesn't know about this technology. People must fact-check before sharing any content,” says Mr Jadoun.

To address this glitch, the Information Technology Ministry recently issued an advisory to generative AI companies like Google and OpenAI and also to others running such platforms. In a country like India, with such diversity, the use of AI is all the more challenging. Deshpande explains, “The vast linguistic and dialectical diversity of India makes it exceedingly difficult for large digital platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to effectively vet and control misleading content.”

He further adds, “The challenge is not just the volume of the content but also its nuanced cultural and linguistic context, which requires sophisticated understanding and technology to address.”

The Use of AI In South Asian Elections

The absence of international legislation governing AI and its potential misuse raises significant concerns regarding its utilisation in elections worldwide. The year 2024 presents an unprecedented scenario, with over 50 elections scheduled globally, encompassing approximately 4 billion eligible voters. The United Nations has acknowledged the misuse of AI as a 'global concern'. In the recently concluded general elections in Pakistan, the world witnessed how former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), employed AI to replicate his voice in speeches while Khan himself was incarcerated.

Conversely, during the Bangladesh elections in January of this year, opposition parties raised allegations of AI misuse by pro-government entities. These entities purportedly utilised deepfakes to target opposition factions.

The intricacies of AI tools render it exceedingly difficult to trace the perpetrators behind such malfeasance. This ambiguity poses the most concerning aspect of AI, as it blurs the lines between reality and falsehood.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.