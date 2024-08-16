Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech, equalling the record of Indira Gandhi. In the first speech of his third term, PM Modi adopted the theme of India becoming a developed economy by 2047.

Modi thanked the freedom fighters for their sacrifices in the Independence movement, highlighted the achievements of his government, and laid down a blueprint for the Viksit Bharat 2047 target.

The PM emphasised that this is a golden era for India and that the world is looking to the country to lead global growth, research, and innovation. He urged the youth to make Indian standards the global standard and coined the slogan "design in India", along the lines of "Make In India", appealing to global corporations to make the country their manufacturing hub for product design.

The speech was ambitious and forward-looking. He specifically called upon the youth and women to work towards the 2047 goal, highlighting his government's schemes to generate employment and encourage entrepreneurship among women through Mudra loans.

In his inimitable style, Modi's speech also had political overtones, where he took digs at opposition parties for opposing his actions on corruption and promoting nepotism.

There were four key political messages in his speech:

BJP to Keep Pursuing Its Core Ideological Issues

Contrary to popular belief that since the BJP lacks a simple majority of its own, it may put its ideological issues like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and One Nation, One Election (ONOE) on the back burner, Modi reiterated his government's intention to implement both. He stated that frequent elections create obstacles in a country's progress and urged everyone to come together to achieve the resolve of 'one nation, one election.' This message reassured key allies and anchor supporters that the BJP would not compromise on its core issues.

'UCC is Secular'

Taking a dig at parties opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Modi argued that the existing civil code is communal, dividing people on religious lines. He asserted that every Indian must be the same and equal in the eyes of the law, as our freedom fighters and forefathers dreamt of.

Analysts see this statement as a shift towards a more inclusive stance on secularism, but it isn't a move away from the BJP's stance on the Uniform Civil Code. Modi emphasised that the current civil code is divisive and that a Uniform Civil Code is truly secular, targeting parties that treat the existing civil codes as secular.

Nepotism, Casteism Hurting the Country

PM Modi criticised nepotism and casteism, highlighting their harmful effects on society and politics. He emphasised the need to eliminate caste-based and dynastic politics and unveiled a plan to induct one lakh youth from non-political backgrounds into the political sphere.

Modi has been raising the issue of dynastic politics since he arrived on the national scene. Most regional parties in India are family-controlled, and a CSDS survey of youth at Delhi University shows they dislike dynastic politics. This statement is significant, especially with Rahul Gandhi, whom the BJP accuses of benefiting from dynastic politics, assuming the role of Leader of the Opposition and advocating for a caste census.

Modi Government Will Continue Its Crusade Against Corruption

PM Modi condemned the politics of patronage, stating that some people glorify it but he will continue his crusade against corruption. He acknowledged that this battle may not be easy but it has to be done in the national interest.

This statement is significant in the context of the arrests of chief ministers like Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren and the ED/CBI actions against prominent opposition leaders. The opposition has alleged that the Centre is misusing central agencies to silence them, a sentiment gaining ground among voters according to a CSDS pre-poll study, which may have influenced the 2024 electoral outcome.

Modi also highlighted rising cases of heinous crimes against women, referencing a recent rape and murder case in Trinamool Congress (TMC)-ruled West Bengal. He reiterated that women's safety is everyone's responsibility and called for strict penalties for those who attack and violate women.

To sum up, in his 11th I-Day speech, Modi continued to show that it is business as usual for him, regardless of whether the BJP has a simple majority or not. He remains committed to his beliefs and is determined to work towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

