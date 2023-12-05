World Soil Day 2023: Know The Date, History And Significance

The poor condition of soil can lead to degradation, which is a pressing global environmental issue.

World Soil Day is observed every year on December 5 and aims to spread awareness about the importance of soil. Soil is an integral part of our lives, providing us with necessary nutrients. It serves as the bed for the growth of food items and is home to diverse species.

The poor condition of soil can lead to degradation, which is a pressing global environmental issue. This day encourages people to come together and think of sustainable ways to manage soil resources. The date of December 5 was chosen because it coincides with the birthday of Thailand's King, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who formally sanctioned the event.

World Soil Day 2023: History

In June 2013, the FAO Conference endorsed World Soil Day and subsequently appealed to the 68th United Nations General Assembly for its official adoption. By the conclusion of 2013, the UN General Assembly officially designated December 5, 2014, as the inaugural World Soil Day.

World Soil Day 2023: Significance & Theme

The World Soil Day aims to raise awareness of the importance and relationship between soil and water in achieving sustainable and resilient agrifood systems. WSD is a unique global platform that not only celebrates soils but also empowers and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health.

This year's theme is "Soil and Water: A Source of Life". Explaining the theme, the UN said, "Our planet's survival depends on the precious link between soil and water. Over 95 per cent of our food originates from these two fundamental resources. Soil water, vital for nutrient absorption by plants, binds our ecosystems together. This symbiotic relationship is the foundation of our agricultural systems."