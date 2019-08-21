Woman's Photoshoot On A Train Is Viral And People Love Her Confidence

Jessica George's glamorous photoshoot on a New York subway is viral online.

What lengths would you go to in order to get that perfect picture? One woman in New York went above and beyond to get it just right. Jessica George was riding the train when fellow passenger Ben Yahr spotted her whipping out her phone, setting it to self-timer and having a glamorous photoshoot right then and there. He took a video of the photoshoot and posted it to Twitter, where it has gone viral with over 8.7 million views and hundreds of envious comments from people admiring Jessica's confidence.

The 57-second video, posted to Twitter on Sunday, shows Jessica striking poses for the camera, standing in heels even as the train moves.

Take a look at the video below:

This woman giving it ALL to the selfie cam on the train is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/i3JoSPKj3I — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 17, 2019

And if you're wondering how the pictures turned out, Jessica posted them to Twitter herself.

People reacted to the photoshoot with equal parts admiration and envy, with many praising Jessica's confidence.

To have the confidence to do this in front of others is powerful. I could never. — ¡Dale! 🐨 (@itsDMCL) August 17, 2019

Can you give an ounce of your self confidence, sis?! 😩😉 — Beyoncé's Maid (@Yoshifierce) August 18, 2019

Is this what it's like to NOT have social anxiety 😂 — Rose 🌹 (@AnaJuarez_) August 18, 2019

she looks so good in that dress- id be taking selfies too — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) August 19, 2019

Jessica also took to the microblogging site to thank people and wrote: "I am overwhelmed by the kind words expressed by everyone and I just want to say THANK YOU to all! Let's spread this positivity and continue to uplift one another."

What do you think of the photoshoot? Let us know using the comments section.

