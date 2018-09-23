Woman Throws Garbage Out Of Car Window. Watch What A Biker Does Next

The video was recorded in Beijing

Offbeat | | Updated: September 23, 2018 13:53 IST
Watch the video to see what the biker does.

All those people who throw empty packets, cans, plastic bottles or other kinds of garbage out on the streets need to watch this video circulating online. The video, recorded in Beijing, shows a biker teaching one such person a lesson they may never forget.

The video, posted by CGTN on Twitter, shows a car parked at a traffic signal. Suddenly, you see someone throwing garbage from inside the car out on the street. Seconds after this, a motorcyclist is seen parking their bike right next to the car. The biker then picks up the garbage and throws it back inside the car. The biker then rides away from scene while a woman gets out of the car.

According to the video, the incident took place on September 17. Watch the video below:

"Applause!" says one Twitter user on the video. "Well done! It's a very smart lesson for public cleanliness," says another. "Good job," says a third.

 

